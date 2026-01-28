Shia LaBeouf’s Best Movie of All Time Is About To Leave HBO Max

Shia LaBeouf has come a long way since his early days on Disney’s Even Stevens. In the more than two decades since the beloved children’s show made him a household name, LaBeouf has starred in everything from iconic movies like Holes to major franchises like Transformers, even logging numerous critical darlings with films like Honey Boy and Pieces of a Woman. After arriving on HBO Max back in August, LaBeouf’s best movie ever is already getting ready to head off the platform, giving subscribers just a few days left to stream it.

LaBeouf’s raw, tender, and deeply personal performance as a rough-around-the-edges fisherman in The Peanut Butter Falcon is an indisputable career-best for the actor. A modern-day Huckleberry Finn written and directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, the 2019 comedy-drama is scheduled to stop streaming on HBO Max on January 31st. The heartwarming film follows the unlikely friendship between Zak, a young man with Down syndrome who escapes from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler, and Tyler, the troubled small-time outlaw on the run who becomes his coach and ally.

The Peanut Butter Falcon Is a Feel-Good Road-Trip Film and a Career-Best for Shia LaBeouf

If you’re in the mood for a heartfelt, uplifting, and authentic feel-good adventure, then The Peanut Butter Falcon is a must-watch. The entire movie radiates sincerity with a story that, at its core, focuses on humanity and kindness, and the film manages to be emotionally touching without relying on over-the-top drama. It also perfectly captures the essence of a classic, adventurous, coming-of-age story as the adventurous Zak and his loyal, outlaw companion Tyler journey through the Georgia backwaters in a southern-set odyssey. Gottsagen and LaBeouf have great onscreen chemistry that makes for a deeply emotional, believable bond, and the quiet, tender scenes shared between them are balanced with just enough offbeat comedy to keep the movie from feeling sentimental.

The Peanut Butter Falcon was lauded as one of the best films of 2019 and really one of the better feel-good movies, and it’s hard to disagree. The movie grossed over $23 million against a production budget of approximately $6.2 million, making it the highest-grossing independent film of 2019. The film’s “Certified Fresh” 95% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes also secured LaBeouf his second-highest-rated movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon only edged out by 2025’s Megadoc. In terms of audience reception, the movie’s “Verified Hot” Popcornmeter score is the actor’s highest to date.

Where to Stream The Peanut Butter Falcon After It Leaves HBO Max?

Fans of LaBeouf and great movies will want to watch The Peanut Butter Falcon while they still can. The movie doesn’t stream outside of HBO Max currently, and it’s unclear if or when the movie will reappear on a different platform. This means that after its February 1st HBO Max removal, the only way to watch The Peanut Butter Falcon with be either renting or purchasing it online.

