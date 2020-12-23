Simu Liu, Daniel Dae Kim, and More Speak Out Against Golden Globe’s Decision to Put Minari in Foreign Language Category

While many movies did not have the opportunity to release this year, awards season is still moving forward. The "Best of 2020" lists are starting to pour in as folks get a better idea of which films will be up for the big awards. One already-beloved movie is Minari, which follows a Korean American family as they "search for a better life when they move to a small farm in Arkansas." The film was written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung and stars The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun. Yesterday, Variety reported that the Golden Globes have decided to categorize the film as "foreign language," which has caused upset on Twitter.

"#GoldenGlobes: #Minari will not be competing in the best picture categories, instead it will be considered in foreign language film because it is primarily in Korean," Variety writes. Many people have taken to Twitter to express their outrage over this decision, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, LOST alum Daniel Dae Kim, and The Farewell director Lulu Wang.

People are arguing that the film was not only made by an American filmmaker, but it takes place in America and is all about the "American Dream." Others are pointing out the hypocrisy of letting films like Inglourious Basterds remain in the Best Picture category in the past. You can read some of the tweets below...