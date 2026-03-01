Sinners Star Reveals Black Panther 3 Casting Conversation

Ryan Coogler is returning to the Black Panther franchise, and one of his stars from Sinners has an interest in joining the MCU. While Coogler remains a frontrunner to win an Oscar for his huge 2025 horror movie Sinners, he is also working on Black Panther 3. The third movie in the series has a lot riding on it, as rumors hint that a new actor will play T’Challa, but how the MCU resurrects him from the dead remains to be seen. While it might be a Black Panther from a different Earth following Avengers: Secret Wars, the discussion should heat up over the next two years.

Other casting rumors will also grow in intensity, and ComicBookMovie asked Sinners star Delroy Lindo if he has had talks to join the MCU to work with Coogler in Black Panther 3. “I expressed to Ryan that if the stars line up, I would love to be in Black Panther 3,” Lindo, 73, said. “One of the things he said to me was anything that he were to offer me, he would want to be sure that it was worth my time.”

Ryan Coogler Has Big Plans for Black Panther 3

Image Courtesy of Marvel

It seems Ryan Coogler has big plans for Black Panther 3. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set up Shuri to work as the new Black Panther while M’Baku served as the Wakandan King. However, T’Challa might return in the third film. Whether this is the real T’Challa from another Earth, or possibly T’Challa’s son taking his father’s name, changes are coming.

However, the biggest news from Black Panther 3 remains Denzel Washington joining the franchise. Washington might be the biggest star ever to join the MCU. While there are major names in the company, Washington is a multiple-time Oscar nominee, winning two Best Actor awards, and he brings a level of prestige that is unusual for the MCU. He also seems excited, as the 71-year-old actor has never been in a superhero movie before.

If Ryan Coogler wins an Oscar this year, either as Best Director or for his movie, Sinners, it also brings a new level of prestige to the upcoming Black Panther sequel, which already follows one of the greatest MCU movies ever made in the original Black Panther, and an emotionally strong follow-up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There is also every chance that Coogler could get his Sinners star Michael B. Jordan back again, as he had a cameo in the second movie from The Ancestral Plane when he offered Shuri advice.

Ryan Coogler revealed last November that Black Panther 3 is his next movie, and he was about to start development. He also confirmed casting Denzel Washington in a role. The estimated release date is in 2028, so it could end up as one of the first movies following the MCU reboot after Avengers: Secret Wars. Who returns, and if stars like Delroy Lindo could appear in the movie, remains to be seen.

