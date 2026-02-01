Sir Ian McKellen Just Spoiled a Huge Avengers: Doomsday Scene

Marvel and secrets go hand in hand — but so does Marvel and accidental spoilers. Nearly every Marvel Cinematic Universe project has seen Marvel Studios go to great lengths to protect the plot and details so that fans are surprised when it all unfolds onscreen and in the lead up to each release, a detail or two slips. With Avengers: Doomsday being the biggest MCU project in years, it’s not a surprise that the accidental spoiler situation is happening again, but this time who let it slip certainly is.

Speaking with Jake Hamilton for Jake’s Takes, McKellen spoke about his career and especially his role as the iconic X-Men villain Magneto and let slip something huge about what very well could be a major scene in Doomsday.

“Though I did destroy New Jersey the other day,” McKellen said when talking about effects and films. “Oh, I perhaps shouldn’t have said that.”

Could Magneto Destroying New Jersey Be Connected to the Scarlet Witch?

McKellen dropping that he “did destroy New Jersey” should set off a few alarms for every Marvel fan, especially those who are wondering how the Scarlet Witch of it all is going to impact Doomsday. Just in case you haven’t connected the dots, Westview is the town in New Jersey that fell under the control of a deeply grieving Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision. The events of WandaVision led directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which not only established that Wanda exists in other realities but also saw Wanda’s demise. Wanda’s death was seemingly confirmed in Agatha All Along, which was also set in Westview, as her death broke the spell she had cast on Agatha Harkness in WandaVision.

Here’s why all that matters: in comics, at one point Wanda was presented to be the daughter of Magneto. While that origin has changed over time, it is the most familiar and iconic version of the character. With Doomsday bringing the original X-Men characters (including McKellen’s Magneto) into the MCU as part of the showdown against Doctor Doom and with those characters being from a different reality in the Multiverse, it is not a stretch to consider that there is a reality where Wanda/Scarlet Witch is Magneto’s daughter — and her death might very well be enough to see Magneto destroy an entire state.

It is also possible that McKellen’s comments may have nothing to do with the Scarlet Witch and everything to do with Ms. Marvel. After all, Kamala Khan is from New Jersey and she has been confirmed to have the X-gene. With Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige having previously said that some cast for Doomsday had not yet been revealed, it’s also probably safe to speculate that Magneto showing up in New Jersey might be connected to Kamala being a mutant, though his reasons for destroying New Jersey would be a little bit more of a question mark.

McKellen Had High Praise For His “Younger” Fellow Marvel Stars

Accidental spoiler that will have fans wondering exactly what to expect in Avengers: Doomsday for a while aside, McKellen also had some high praise for his fellow Marvel actors to share during his conversation with Hamilton as well. He jokingly referred to himself and Professor Xavier actor Sir Patrick Stewart as “old-timers” but said that the younger stars treated them very well.

“It was fun working with all those younger actors who were so confident about the parts they played in the many, many, many other movies. Patrick and I came in as old-timers, but they were very respectful and allowed us to have comfortable seats and so on so on,” he said.

