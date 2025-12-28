Sleeping Dogs Movie Finally Gets A Positive Update From MCU Star

If film names like V/H/S/2, Nobody 2, or The Night Comes For Us sound familiar to you, and you remember just how damn good the action sequences in these movies were, then the news that’s coming out about the revival of the Sleeping Dogs film adaptation will definitely be exciting news for you.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu took to X to announce that Timo Tjahjanto will be helming Sleeping Dogs, saying simply, “Ladies and gents, the director of Sleeping Dogs” in a retweet of Tjahjanto’s original tweet, a quote of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, reading, “We’ll cross oceans of time to make this.” This is news worth getting excited about for fans of the game, as Tjahjanto’s film, The Night Comes For Us, an Indonesian crime flick centering around a fictional seedy underground, seems very much inspired by the vibes of Sleeping Dogs. It’s definitely not the same story, but certain aesthetics and themes are very similar, giving a peek behind the curtain of just how he might handle the content of Sleeping Dogs. Tjahjanto even said, “A lot of The Night Comes for Us are paying homage to SD. Down to costumes.”

This Movie Has Been A Long Time Coming

ladies and gents, the director of sleeping dogs. https://t.co/lDyDf7UrmJ — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 28, 2025

This information went public after a back-and-forth between the actor and director on X, with Liu first saying, “So few film projects make it from pitch phase to greenlight. Pitching execs who don’t understand the game has been tiring. Everyone’s overwhelming love of Sleeping Dogs here has really given us life! First a movie, then a sequel game for everyone… that’s always been the dream.” Tjahjanto replied, seemingly throwing shade back on the executives at the production studios, holding them accountable for the lack of forward momentum for a Sleeping Dogs adaptation. He said, “Good luck, brother, and ye,s the biggest problem with it has always been it’s at the hands of people (execs) who don’t get what SLEEPING DOGS is all about. The drafts I’ve seen…” Liu responded simply with a cheeky, “I’ve read those same drafts, bro.”

Released all the way back in 2012, Sleeping Dogs has all the makings of a cult classic game, with combat focusing on martial arts, hand-to-hand, and shooting—as well as parkour as a means of travel. The story centers around a Hong Kong police officer, Wei Shen, as he goes undercover to infiltrate the Sun On Yee Triad organization. Back in February of this year, it was announced that the film adaptation was in pre-production, as well as confirmation that Liu would produce as well as star as Wei Shen. And in October, Liu revealed that the first draft of the script was officially completed. Now, it seems all that’s left is to see what Tjahjanto can bring to the production.

