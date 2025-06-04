Smallville Star Confirms DC Return in Superman (But Who Is He Playing?)

DC Fans got an exciting update this weekend from Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum at Fan Expo Dallas. Rosenbaum confirmed that he’ll be making an appearance in James Gunn’s (who happens to be one of Rosenbaum’s closest friends) Superman. At the convention, Rosenbaum alluded to a small part in the upcoming film, yet unsurprisingly, kept his answers vague. Given that Rosenbaum has played both Lex Luthor and The Flash in different DC media properties, along with history-making cameos in Gunn’s films, having the actor pop up in Superman feels more than warranted.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Rosenbaum addressed his involvement in Gunn’s upcoming blockbuster, “James asked me to do something fun, so I have a couple of lines that I voice.” He went on to praise both the film and Gunn, who was made the Co-Chairman and Co-CEO of DC Studios in November 2022. “He’s one of my best friends, and he’s very loyal. It’s exciting. I think he’s got a great vision, and he’s putting his heart and soul into it and expressing that, because he knows how important the character is.”

Rosenbaum Hints at Larger Future Role in the DC Universe

Rosenbaum played Superman’s arch nemesis Lex Luthor for seven years on the hit The CW series Smallville. Since 2003, Rosenbaum has also voiced Wally West/The Flash across DC series, video games, and animated features. Thanks to Gunn, who wrote and directed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Rosenbaum’s been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well. He played alien Martinex in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and 3.

Though his role in Superman seems to be on the smaller side, Rosenbaum seemed hopeful that he could return to the DC Universe in a larger capacity, or at the very least, a love-action role.

“Anyway, there was nothing in this one, but he’s the head of DC, so I think he can stick me in a movie or something,” the actor confirmed. “He’s thoughtful, so I hope that happens.”

Tom Welling, Rosenbaum’s Smallville co-star and his co-host on the series rewatch podcast Talkville, chimed in, “I will say…I’ve never seen anything that involved Michael go wrong. Everything that exists, or that is going to happen? Once [Michael] gets involved, it’s better.”

Fans initially speculated that Rosenbaum could cameo in Superman as the father of Gunn’s Lex Luthor, Nicholas Hoult. Rosenbaum playing Lionel Luthor would’ve made for an awesome full-circle moment, since so much of Smallville‘s drama was pinned on Rosenbaum’s Lex and his father’s (played by John Glover) troubled relationship. However, there’s only a 17-year age gap between Hoult and Rosenbaum, and his comments have made it clear he’s only lending his voice to Superman.

Rosenbaum Could Join Gunn’s Frequent Collaborators in this Role

Rosenbaum isn’t the only friend of Gunn’s who will pop up in Superman next month. The filmmaker’s friend and frequent collaborator Nathan Fillion will play Guy Gardner/Green Lantern in the film, and Gunn’s brother Sean is bringing businessman and Superman villian Maxwell Lord to the big screen. Though it seems most likely that Rosenbaum will join Gunn’s fellow friends Alan Tudyk and Michael Rooker in voicing two of the robots in the Fortress of Solitude. IMDB implies that there will be at least 12 of them.

A noticeable absence from the cast of the film is Superman’s father Jor-El. If Gunn chooses to harken back to Smallville and Donner’s Superman, where Jor-El was primarily a disembodied voice, could that be Rosenbaum’s secret voice role?

We’ll have to wait until next month to find out. Superman opens in theaters on July 11th.