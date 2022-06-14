Smurfs Musical Movie Gets a Director

✖

Chris Miller is set to direct Paramount's upcoming, animated musical movie based on The Smurfs. The involvement of Miller, who directed Shrek the Third and Puss in Boots, was announced during Paramount's panel at the Annecy International Animation Festival in France, which celebrates animation and gives studios a chance to make big announcements about their animated feature films. Pam Brady (South Park, Team America) is writing the script. The project will be overseen by Latifa Ouaou, Executive Vice President of Movies and Global Franchises for Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, along with Emily Nordwind, Senior Vice President of Development and Production for Paramount Animation.

The as-yet-untitled movie is the result of a partnership between Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Animation, and LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, the worldwide licensors of The Smurfs, the iconic characters and stories created by Belgian artist Pierre Culliford, known as Peyo.

"We're thrilled to have such a talented group of people bringing audiences this latest rendition of the beloved Smurfs universe, including the incredible Chris Miller, director of Shrek the Third and Puss in Boots; and writer Pam Brady of Team America: World Police and South Park," said Ramsey Naito, President, Animation & Development, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. "We can't wait for fans everywhere to see this Smurftastic film."

"It is with great joy and pride that I welcome this new Smurfs film! I am truly excited with this wonderful partnership with the talented, creative and dynamic teams at Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Animation, and IMPS," Véronique Culliford, founder and president of LAFIG and IMPS, said when the film was announced. "I am convinced that this great collaboration will allow families around the world to immerse themselves in this unique universe of humor and extraordinary adventures. I have no doubt that my father, creator of these marvelous world-famous characters, would also be delighted with this continuation of his work. I look so forward to seeing audiences gather together in the near future to enjoy this new adventure of our beloved Smurfs!"

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation's Untitled Smurfs Animated Musical is set for release on December 20, 2024.

Other upcoming Paramount Animation titles include Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (7/15/22), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated (8/4/23), Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (10/13/23), The Tiger's Apprentice (12/20/23), and Untitled Transformers Animation (7/19/24).