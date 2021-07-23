Final Snake Eyes Trailer Released

In just a few more days, G.I. Joe fans everywhere are finally going to witness the origins of one of the franchise's most beloved characters. Snake Eyes is getting his own movie, which will tell the story of how he became the ninja so many fans know him to be, and why he took on a vow of silence before joining the Joes. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins arrives in theaters on July 23rd, and Paramount is dropping just a bit more footage ahead of the debut in order to keep the hype train rolling.

On Monday morning, Paramount Pictures released the final trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, showing off some new footage mixed in with quite a few shots we've already seen before. Henry Golding takes on the role of Snake Eyes in the trailer once again, receiving the iconic mask and getting into the action. You can watch the full final trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins in the video at the top of the page.

"I wanted to see something different, and I wanted it to look different, to feel different," Golding told Entertainment Weekly in a recent inverview. "To be able to launch a franchise like that, it was just too good to be true — and especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don't know too much. They know him as this insane operator that completes missions and is an absolute weapon, but who's the guy behind the mask and what's his story?"

Golding stars alongside Andrew Koji, who plays classic G.I. Joe character Storm Shadow, Snake Eyes' adopted brother-turned-rival. Samara Weaving and Ursula Corbero appear in the film as Scarlett and the Baroness, respectively, and fans are hoping their inclusion will set the stage for more G.I. Joe projects down the road.

The rest of the Snake Eyes cast includes Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, Peter Mensah, and Takehiro Hira.

Snake Eyes is directed by Robert Schwentke with a script from Evan Spiliotpoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse. This will be the third live-action take on the G.I. Joe characters on the big screen, following 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

What did you think of the final trailer for Snake Eyes? Are you looking forward to the new G.I. Joe adventure? Let us know in the comments!

