Snake on a Plane Removed From Newark Flight

One flight in Newark had to be stopped due to a snake on a plane. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told CNN that they removed the garden snake from the flight. The plane in question was United 2038 from Tampa. (A snake from Florida, seems less than ideal.) No one was seriously injured and that's a silver lining to the situation. Sources from an CNN affiliate that passengers in business class "started shrieking and pulling their feet up. United Airlines explained that crew members actually requested help from airport officials after passengers made them aware of the situation.

A snake researcher told Newsweek that the passengers were overreacting a bit. "Common names can be confusing: there are snakes in Africa that are also called garter snakes and they are only distantly related to American garter snakes. In fact the African garter snakes are in a different family – they are elapids which is the 'cobra/mamba' family. And they are venomous but don't really bite," Graham Alexander said.

Snakes on a Plane's Cultural Impact

The writer of the movie, John Hefferman actually broke down Snakes on a Plane for the Chicago Tribune. Back in 2016 the scribe says that he couldn't have imagined the impact after all these years.

"And now, 10 years later, the love for the movie goes on. And its legacy endures, with studio marketing departments using the viral spread of awareness that our movie generated as a template for promoting their own new projects," Heffernan wrote in his column. "Turn on the TV and see the programming slates for the growing number of ever-more-ubiquitous cable channels: Sharknado, Lavalantula, Piranhacuda…it's fair to say that these movies wouldn't exist without Snakes on a Plane. The film created its own B-movie mashup subgenre."

"I've worked on a lot of other projects, but none as immediately recognizable as Snakes on a Plane. The cultural cachet of being associated with the film continues to pay dividends professionally even now. I've been able to work in media I had no experience in previously, been given opportunities like writing for videogame publishers and creating a graphic novel series because of the cultural touchstone of that movie."

What would you do if you were on a plane with a snake? Did you like Snakes on a Plane? Let us know down in the comments!