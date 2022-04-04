Snow White Star Rachel Zegler Teases Heroic Live-Action Disney Remake

Rachel Zegler says that her outing as Disney princess Snow White will also see the character act heroic, teasing a more active and less damsel-in-distress take on Snow White. That’s the latest on a movie that sounds like it is going to be a significant departure from the 1937 animated classic, which was Disney’s first feature-length animated movie and has thus far been one of the few properties that has not had a sequel made. For starters, they are replacing the Seven Dwarfs with other magical creatures, something that likely would not have come out so early in the production if not for criticism the studio faced from high profile actors with dwarfism.

Back in January, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage blasted the movie, calling it a “f–king backwards” depictions of dwarfs and adding “what the f–k are you doing man?.” Since Dinklage took the movie to task in an interview with the WTF Podcast, Disney has released a statement about his comments and the movie’s continued development, noting they’re hoping to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes” and “and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.” Now a new update on the film reveals Disney won’t be using dwarfs in the film at all.

The Amazing Spider-Man and (500) Days of Summer director Marc Webb is attached to helm the film with Zegler set to play the title role and Gal Gadot playing the new version of the Evil Queen.

“It’s an iconic cartoon, it’s 85 years old, and Marc Webb, our director, is so dedicated to making a hero princess for his daughter,” Zegler told the Associated Press. “I really love that sentiment and I hope it get echoed for all eternity when we make live-action versions of these Disney cartoons, where women are seen as a little bit less than the male characters. I think it’s possible to be both a princess and a hero, and I like to be both.”

You can see the clip below.

"It's possible to be a princess and a hero." @rachelzegler discusses her upcoming role as Snow White on the #Grammys carpet pic.twitter.com/aOJpfanRoj — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 3, 2022

Disney’s original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs premiered in 1937 and established the studio as the name to beat in the animation game. In the last decade or so, many of the studio’s animated classics have been getting live-action reinventions, possibly as a way of continuing to generate new revenue from old IP as the home video (VHS/DVD/Blu-ray) model of the past disappears.

This adaptation comes not long after a pair of movies from Universal that saw Kristen Stewart take on the role in Snow White and the Huntsman, which also went the direction of making the story very action-driven and very mystical.