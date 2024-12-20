How Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sets Up the Sonic 4 Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is just opening in theaters, but fans of the franchise are already rejoicing to learn that Sonic 4 is already aiming for a 2027 release date. That kind of already answers any question about whether or not Sonic 3 invests any of its screen time in setting up Soinc 4 – so let’s break down what kind of doors the threequel leaves open for the next franchise installment!

Obviously, MAJOR SPOILERS are about to get dropped!

Sonic 3 ends with the climatic battle to save Earth from Professor Gerald Robotnik (Jim Carrey), the mad scientist grandpa of Dr. Ivo Robotnik (also Jim Carrey). Gerald manipulated the teleporting hedgehog Shadow (Keanu Reeves) into powering an orbital station’s “Eclipse Cannon,” which would destroy the entire world. Ivo thought world conquest was the goal, and turns on his grandfather, fighting to save Earth. Meanwhile, “Super Sonic” (Ben Schwartz) battles “Super Shadow” across Earth, space, and the moon’s surface, the two Hedgehogs bury the hatchet and team up (along with “Team Sonic’s” Knuckles and Tails) to stop Gerald. Together, Ivo and Shadow sacrifice themselves to propel the Eclipse Cannon far enough away for Earth to be safe from the resulting explosion.

While both Robotniks seemingly die in the battle, Sonic 3‘s post-credits scene reveals a teaser scene of Shadow’s sneakers walking into the crater where the Eclipse Cannon ruins crashed, to retrieve his signature bracelet.

Sonic 3’s Mid-Credits Scene Reveals Metal Sonics & Amy Rose

Sonic 3 also comes with a mid-credits scene, which sets up the franchise’s next big arc – starting with a clear storyline for Sonic 4. The mid-credits scene plays upon the film’s opening, where Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles engage in a woodland race. The first time around, Knuckles, Tails, and Sonic’s adoptive parents Tom (James Marsden) and Maddie Wachowski (Tika Sumpter) used the race as a ruse to distract Sonic from his own surprise party. The second time around, the race is real, and Sonic pushes to the limit to declare his victory – only to get himself in a whole new bit of trouble.

When Sonic runs too far ahead into a dark part of the woods, he’s suddenly ambushed by a Metal Sonic robot. The two battle to a standstill, only for Sonic to realize that he’s alone and surrounded by an entire squad of robots. Just as the Robots are about to pounce, a cloaked figure jumps in and smashes the ‘bots to bits with a giant hammer, revealing herself to be iconic Sonic character Amy Rose

Will Sonic 4 Adapt A Popular Sonic Game Story?

Both Amy Rose and Metal Sonic made their respective debuts in the 1993 video game Sonic CD, which was released on the infamous Sega CD system. That game told the story of a realm (Little Planet) that appears sporadically, and Robotnik’s attempt to conquer it, using time-traveling stones and a Metal Sonic enforcer to do it.

However, Amy Rose first became a playable character in the 1998 game Sonic Adventure, which is still one of the most beloved and significant games in the franchise. The storyline sees Robotnik dig into the origins of the Master Emerald and learn how its origin, and the Chaos Emeralds it contains, are tied to the death of echidnas and their feud with a race called “the Chao” and their malevolent godlike protector “Chaos.” Robotnik shatters and Master Emerald and releases Chaos, pointing it at the city of Station Square. The game features subplots form Amy Rose, like turning some of Robotnik’s robots to her side (like E-102 Gamma).

Longtime Sonic the Hedgehog fans watched Sonic 3 and immediately spotted the story beats from Sonic Adventure 2 that were borrowed for the film: like Shadow the Hedgehog’s introduction and Gerald Robotnik’s Eclipse Cannon weapon. It would only make sense for Sonic 4 to borrow elements from the original Sonic Adventures storline where Amy Rose first got her shine, as well as Sonic CD, which first introduced both Amy and Metal Sonic to the franchise.

As we can see, the Sonic the Hedgehog producers are experts a plucking out key story details from Sonic games and melding them into a compelling movie story. Getting into Amy Rose’s corner of the franchise opens fun new doors to all kinds of popular Sonic gaming homages.

Sonic 3 is now in theaters. Sonic 4 will be released in 2027.