Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Post-Credits Explained

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now in theaters, and the movie features a pair of post-credit scenes setting up the future of the franchise. Paramount has not officially confirmed its plans for future movies or shows, but there are reports about a fourth movie coming in spring 2027. At the very least, it seems that the company and director Jeff Fowler have big things in mind for the next few years, and what games could potentially be adapted. WARNING: SPOILERS FOR SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 AHEAD.

In Sonic the Hedgehog 3‘s first post-credit scene, we get to see the conclusion to the hero’s friendly race against Tails and Knuckles. However, as Sonic looks around, he’s somehow found himself in a state park in New York. As the blue blur tries to get his bearings, he’s suddenly attacked by Metal Sonic, who sets off an explosion that would have been devastating, had Sonic not been able to avoid it. However, as Sonic looks around, he discovers that there isn’t just one Metal Sonic, but dozens! While Sonic’s friends are nowhere in sight, he’s lent a helping hand from a cloaked figure who removes her hood to reveal herself as Amy Rose. Amy’s hammer seems to make short work of the Metal Sonic menace, but there’s likely much more to it than that.

Metal sonic (far right) alongside several other sonic family characters

At this time, there’s a lot we don’t know about this post-credit scene, but it’s possible Sonic could have jumped through time. Both Amy and Metal Sonic first appeared in Sonic CD, a game where time travel plays a major part in both the narrative and gameplay. Is this some dark future in which Ivo Robotnik’s research has led to the creation of Metal Sonic? It’s impossible to say, but clearly something weird is going on.

The second post-credit scene in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is a smaller one, and it simply reveals the fact that Shadow survived the film’s conclusion. There have been rumors about Shadow getting his own spin-off following the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and this brief stinger would seem to set the stage for just that. At this time, we don’t know what direction Paramount will take with the character, but it’s possible we could see him return in an ensemble based on Sonic Heroes, or a standalone movie inspired by the 2005 Shadow the Hedgehog video game.

It remains to be seen there things are heading following the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but there’s clearly a lot of ground being laid for the future of the franchise. Hopefully Paramount and Sega won’t keep us waiting too long on answers!

What did you think of these post-credit scenes from Sonic the Hedgehog 3? Are you interested to see where things go from here?