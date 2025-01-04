Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Jim Carrey “Definitely Open” to Returning as Robotnik

Opening in theaters late last year, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been a huge success for the franchise, with the latest film regarded as the best of the series yet with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 89 percent. The film has also performed well at the box office so it’s no surprise that there are already rumblings of a fourth installment — and at least one star is open to returning. Jim Carrey, who plays Sonic’s longtime archenemy Dr. Ivo Robotnik as well as the villain’s grandfather, Gerald, recently told Cinema Today that he’s open to returning for a fourth film, so long as the idea “sounds fun”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m definitely open,” Carrey said. “I’m open to the idea, and generally, they come to me with the next idea and if I go, ‘That sounds fun,’ then I’ll do it. I don’t feel locked to anything in life, unless it’s something that interests me.”

Carrey being open to returning for more Sonic adventures will be of relief to some fans. The actor has previously spoken about retiring from acting, comments that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 writers Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington took seriously when crafting his role in the film.

“We knew there was a very real possibility that this might be his last one, and it might be for real, but we wanted to make it a satisfying capper for him,” Casey previously told ScreenRant. “So, if this is the last we saw of Ivo, he had a good, complete story with a real ending that feels satisfying and felt earned.”

As for Carrey, he expressed his love for making the Sonic films, as well as for the response from fans — making it seem even more likely that he could return for a fourth film.

“I certainly love this crew, I love this gang that makes these movies, and I love the fans,” Carrey said. “I think there’s a lot of really great energy around it, great responses, and the fans jump in there and go like, ‘How about if you do this?’ They’ve been super helpful. I think we’re all making this movie together.”

As for how Carrey could return, while his turn as Sonic’s primary antagonist has bene a highlight of the franchise, combining villainous intelligence with his signature. manic energy, it’s his portrayal of Gerald that really lets him shine. Carrey gives the grizzled old mad scientist a tragic element that perfectly complements his grandson’s hotheadedness. While both characters seemingly die at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, one can’t rule out that they’re both geniuses — which leaves an avenue for the characters to return in the future if the story is right.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in theaters now.