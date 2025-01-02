Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Digital Release Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been cleaning up at the box office over the last few weeks, with more than $210 million brought in globally. Surprisingly enough, it seems Paramount is wasting no time making the movie available digitally. According to Vudu (via Reddit) the movie will be digitally released on January 21st, about one month after its debut in theaters. As of this writing, that date has not been confirmed by Paramount, and we do not know when the movie will be added to Paramount+. That said, Paramount does tend to add its movies to the streaming platform after about 30 days, so we could see it on the service that same day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While reports are coming in about Sonic the Hedgehog 3‘s digital release, nothing has been mentioned in terms of physical media. We know for a fact that the film will be getting a Steelbook 4K Blu-ray, and pre-orders have been available since the movie came to theaters. However, when it will be made available is anyone’s guess. It should also be noted that an exact design for the SteelBook has not been revealed just yet. We do know what the standard box art will look like though, which features the poster for the film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 blu-ray box art

Hopefully Paramount won’t keep us waiting too long on some official announcements! It’s always frustrating when dates like this leak ahead of time, as it’s difficult to know how accurate they might be. However, it’s not surprising that Paramount might want to hold off as long as possible before announcing digital release dates, given Sonic the Hedgehog 3‘s box office performance. There are some people that are going to specifically avoid the theatrical experience once digital is an option, and the company is probably going to want to encourage people seeing it that way, first and foremost.

RELATED: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Director Reveals Deleted Jim Carrey Scene

The Sonic the Hedgehog series has been hugely successful for Paramount over the last five years. The first Sonic movie was released in 2020, and was one of the lone success stories at the box office that year (thanks to the coronavirus pandemic). Since then, Paramount has released two direct sequels, as well as the Knuckles live-action spin-off series. At this time, Paramount has yet to officially reveal a fourth movie, but recent reports have suggested that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will be released in spring 2027. Sonic the Hedgehog 3‘s post credit scenes not only set the stage for a fourth film, but also a potential spin-off. There are a lot of questions about what will come next for Sega’s blue blur, but it seems like the future is a bright one.

Do you plan on checking out Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theaters? Have you been holding off on a digital release for the movie? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!