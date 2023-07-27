Sony Pranks Fans With Amazing Spider-Man 3 Video

Sony Pictures decided to have some fun with fans on Thursday and tease Amazing Spider-Man 3. However, as people realized on TikTok, it was just the company having some fun. In true Throwback Thursday fashion, the brand posted a video that led with the Amazing Spider-Man poster and said there was an "important announcement." Instead of Andrew Garfield's bright, shining face staring back, was a Rick Roll. Yep, coincidentally, Rick Astley's smash-hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" released 36 years ago today. That's right, July 27, 1987, what a world.

Needless to say, some of the TikTok users were not thrilled. But, even more of them had to respect a classic Rick Roll at this point. Amazing Spider-Man remains one of the most strange properties in the comic book movie space right now. Sony Pictures has not said anything about bringing Garfield back for another ride. It feels like fans are going to be in limbo until there's a concrete announcement of any kind.

Garfield Comments On A Future Marvel Return

(Photo: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures)

For his part, Garfield is mostly watching tennis and living his life right now. He told Variety that he would be willing to pull his mask back on if the story was good enough. That statement makes a ton of sense considering that's how he and Tobey Maguire signed on for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Check out what he had to say right below.

"I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right," Garfield mused. "Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He's a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker's ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself."

Tom Holland Wishes He Had Reached Out to Garfield Earlier

(Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland has kept a pretty low profile. He still stays in touch with his Spider-Bros. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he wished he had taken the time to talk to Garfield before debuting in Captain America: Civil War. They're all good now, but that can't have felt good for the Amazing Spider-Man star at all. Luckily, we could end up seeing the older hero in a future project.

"That's because of my naivete as a kid. I was 19 when I got cast. I was so caught up in getting the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him," Holland told the outlet. "If I'd made my second movie and it didn't necessarily deliver in the way it should have done and they recast me, I would really struggle to bounce back. Andrew bounced back in the most unbelievable way. I just wish I'd called him and just said, 'You know I can't turn down this opportunity.'"

