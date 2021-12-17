Andrew Garfield AKA Peter 3 Hypes Spider-Man: No Way Home's Return to Theaters





Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield hyped up the fans ahead of the movie's re-release. 11 minutes of new footage await the Spider-Fans as they make their way back to the theater. Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland all teamed up to announce The More Fun Stuff version to the fans. Marvel Studios and Sony teamed-up to make the biggest cinema event since the pandemic began. It's only natural that people would want to see Peter 1, Peter 2, and Peter 3 all together. Clearly, the Amazing Spider-Man is happy to experience the joy of being in the same place all together again. The Wrap talked to the actor about how lying to the public went.

"It was stressful, I'm not gonna lie," Garfield revealed. "It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable." He added, "It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun ... There were moments where I was like, 'God, I hate lying.' I don't like to lie and I'm not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do."

You heard it from Peter 3 himself: it’s time to experience #SpiderManNoWayHome back on the big screen NOW.



Catch it with more fun stuff, get tickets now: https://t.co/YMnN8UG9s4 pic.twitter.com/I9qayGfHm9 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 1, 2022

Garfield added, "I placed myself in that position of, 'Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?' I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn't in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right. That's what I would want."

Here's the description for the More Fun Stuff Version featuring the beloved star: "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse."

Are you going to see No Way Home again in theaters? Let us know down in the comments!