Sony Reveals Logos For Venom 3 and Karate Kid

The first look at two of Sony's most-anticipated upcoming movies has officially arrived. On Monday, during Sony's presentation at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, the company unveiled their slate of 2024 theatrical films. Among the slate are the first logos for Venom 3 and the new Karate Kid movie, which had both been dated for this year but have not gotten any sort of official look from the studio.

Venom 3 is currently scheduled to be released on November 8, while Karate Kid will debut on December 13th.

What Is Venom 3 About?

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies. In addition to franchise star Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are both joining the cast. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy. Plot details for Venom 3 are currently unknown at this time, but fans have suspected that it will follow up on Eddie's multiversal-hopping in the post-credits scenes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy explained in a previous interview with Digital Spy. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

What Is the New Karate Kid About?

Plot details are currently unknown about the new Karate Kid, which was first announced to be in the works late last year, outside of that it will be "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." The film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, and will see the return of both Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan from their previous roles in the franchise.

"I know no other information," Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio said in an interview at the time. "It's too early to tell what that story is [with the movie]. This is all, like, happening in real-time as you're asking me this question." The actor revealed that he has not been contacted about the project. "I think that [will be figured out] in the near future, or I may have nothing to do with it," he explained with a laugh. "We'll talk when I know what's going on."

