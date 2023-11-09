Venom 3 Release Date Revealed as Actors' Strike Ends

Just hours after the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike was confirmed to be coming to a close, a major release date has now been set. On Wednesday night, Sony Pictures officially announced that Venom 3 is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 8, 2024. This release date was previously slated by the studio for an untitled Sony/Marvel collaboration, which many had suspected would be Venom 3. This means that audiences are just a year away from seeing the continued adventures of Eddie Brock / Venom (Tom Hardy). Venom 3 very briefly began production earlier this year before shutting down due to the writers and actors' strikes.

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies. In addition to Hardy, Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are both joining the cast. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy.

What Is Venom 3 About?

Plot details for Venom 3 are currently unknown at this time, but fans have suspected that it will follow up on Eddie's multiversal-hopping in the post-credits scenes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Either way, Hardy has stressed the importance of getting the story right.

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy explained in a previous interview with Digital Spy. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

What Are Sony's Marvel Movies?

Venom 3 will be just one of several movies set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe scheduled to arrive in theaters in 2024. First is Madame Web, which is scheduled to be released on February 16, 2024. The film is directed by S.J. Clarkson, with a cast that includes Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott.

After a nearly year-long delay, Kraven the Hunter is also scheduled to be released on August 30, 2024. The film is directed by J.C. Chando and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular big-game hunter and Ariana DeBose as Calypso. The cast also includes Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, and Levi Miller.

As mentioned above, Venom 3 will be released exclusively in theaters on November 8, 2024.