‘Space Jam 2’ Trailer Reportedly Arriving This Summer

It looks like the wait for Space Jam 2 is almost over, as we could be getting the first trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel in just a matter of weeks, maybe even days.

Back in 2016, it was announced that director Justin Lin was teaming up with basketball icon Lebron James to put together a sequel to Space Jam, which starred NBA legend Michael Jordan. While all has been quiet on the Space Jam 2 front since then, several reports have come out this week stating that James is going to release the trailer for the film this summer, when he announces what team he will play for next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

James, the top player in the entire world, is set to become a free agent this summer, and he will likely leave the Cleveland Cavaliers yet again, moving on to a new team. According to The Hype Magazine and Basketball Society’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Lebron will use the national attention of his decision to release the trailer for Space Jam 2. Not only that, but he will be utilizing the newly-launched Instagram TV to do so.

According to Robinson’s report, once the decision on Lebron’s future is announced, he will rollout a trailer and/or documentary for Space Jam 2 on Instagram TV, through his new Uninterrupted platform.

The reason that Lebron is waiting to release the trailer until after his decision is simply about the marketing. The footage will likely address where Lebron chooses to play next season, so it needs to be released after his choice is announced.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long to see what Lebron chooses to do in free agency. He currently has a player option with the Cavaliers, meaning that he can opt-in for one more year of his current contract. James has to make that decision by June 29, though he’s expected to opt-out and enter free agency.

If James does opt-out, he can choose to sign with a new team when free agency begins on July 1. According to insiders and oddsmakers, Lebron will likely head choose between the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, or San Antonio Spurs. His return to the Cavaliers with a new contract is also a slight possibility.

Are you excited for Space Jam 2? Let us know in the comments!