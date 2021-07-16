Space Jam: A New Legacy Rumor Explains How Michael Jordan Is Involved

✖

Don Cheadle shocked a lot of Space Jam fans by insinuating that Michael Jordan would be in the sequel. Now, the Marvel star has given Access Hollywood that first quote about how “Michael Jordan is in the movie. But, not in the way you’d expect it.” Bleeding Cool managed to get the actual details of this surprising cameo and they are a doozy. *Spoilers ahead for Space Jam: A New Legacy! Please don’t go any further if you want to be completely surprised!* So, the Michael Jordan cameo was suspected to be a physical presence of the legend or maybe him appearing via old footage. But, that’s simply not the case for the Space Jam sequel. it was a delightfully fun turn of phrase for Cheadle in trying to answer the question honestly.

Basically, the report says that the Tune Squad thinks they can recruit MJ for the upcoming basketball game. (The character who says this wasn’t around for Space Jam.) Well, when His Airness rolls up, it isn’t the Chicago Bulls star, but rather Michael B. Jordan. That’s right, the Black Panther actor is in the film alongside LeBron James. In a fun bit of behind-the-scenes bartering, the Hollywood star was filming near A New Legacy. He wanted autographs from James and the Lakers forward asked him to be in the movie as a favor. So, fans get Jordan in the movie and the Killmonger actor gets his memorabilia. It’s a win-win.

There’s no doubt this will be a big moment both at home and in the theater. So, there are probably some other secrets hiding in there. Here’s what Cheadle said about his role in the film.

"What was pitched to me, what they wanted to do with my character, what was going to happen with LeBron, the conceit of the film and the opportunity to take a classic title like that and do another spin on it with the latest GOAT, being LeBron, I just thought, 'Hey, this is cool,'" Cheadle said to EW. "To get to play this really innovative character, which I don't even know how much I can talk about, or what you know. But I just thought it was going to be a cool family story with LeBron and a cool character to play opposite him."

Are you hyped for Space Jam: a New Legacy? Let us know down in the comments below: