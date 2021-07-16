Space Jam: A New Legacy First Look Photos Released

25 years after the original Space Jam became a smash hit, Warner Bros. is finally prepared to deliver the long-awaited sequel. Space Jam: A New Legacy stars basketball icon and activist LeBron James, taking over for His Airness, Michael Jordan. Rumors and reports about James taking on a new Space Jam had been swirling for years before he officially signed on, and the last two NBA offseasons were spent filming the movie. This summer, James and the Tune Squad are ready to take the court.

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th, and fans are anxious to see what the new installment has in store. While we've still got a few months to wait, we had least have a small glimpse at what's on the way.

On Thursday, EW revealed the first official photos from Space Jam: A New Legacy, along with a new magazine cover featuring James and the Looney Tunes. In addition to James and Bugs Bunny, the photos also share a look at the film's villain, played by Don Cheadle.

You can take a look at all of the new photos from Space Jam: A New Legacy below.