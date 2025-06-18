There’s Only One Place to Stream Spaceballs While You Wait for the Sequel

Lone Starr and Dark Helmet are returning to action in the near future, as the long-awaited sequel to Spaceballs is finally moving forward and set to hit theaters in 2027. Original cast members like Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis, and the iconic Mel Brooks are all reprising roles for the sequel, joining newcomers like Josh Gad and Keke Palmer. Fans have been ecstatic about the return of the beloved Star Wars spoof, and there’s a good chance a lot of them have wanted to revisit the original in the wake of these exciting updates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortunately, streaming Spaceballs got a whole lot easier this month, as the film just got an exclusive new streaming home. The original Spaceballs was added to the HBO Max lineup at the start of June, and that’s the only place you can currently watch the film online without paying to rent or purchase it on-demand.

Mel Brooks’ sci-fi parody, which directly riffs off Star Wars in the most hilarious ways, first hit theaters back in 1987. It was a decent hit then, grossing just over $40 million at the box office, but has seen its popularity rise dramatically in the decades since.

New Movies on HBO Max

Spaceballs might have been one of the most popular films to hit HBO Max this month, but it was far from the only one. The beginning of June saw the service add dozens of movies to its lineup, including Fight Club, Casino, Hellboy, and Parasite.

You can check out the full list of Max’s June 1st additions below!

A Hologram for the King

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Perfect Getaway

Backtrack

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Black Patch

Blues in the Night

Casino

Fight Club

Gentleman Jim

Hellboy (2004)

I Am Not Your Negro

Igor

Illegal

In the Good Old Summertime

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Kid Glove Killer

Meet Me in St. Louis

My Scientology Movie

Numbered Men

One Foot in Heaven

Parasite

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Public Enemies

Reign of the Supermen

Serenade

Silver River

Spaceballs

Split (2017)

Strike Up the Band

Summer Stock

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Superman: Red Son

Superman: Unbound

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Thank Your Lucky Stars

The Death of Superman

The Fighting 69th

The Harvey Girls

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Man Who Invented Christmas

The Match King

The Mayor of Hell

The Mortician (HBO Original)

The Nitwits

The Prince and the Pauper

The Sea Chase

The Sea Hawk

The Sunlit Night

The Verdict

They Made Me a Criminal

This Side of the Law

Three Faces East

Three Strangers

Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Wagons West

Words and Music

You’ll Find Out

Ziegfeld Follies