There’s Only One Place to Stream Spaceballs While You Wait for the Sequel

Lone Starr and Dark Helmet are returning to action in the near future, as the long-awaited sequel to Spaceballs is finally moving forward and set to hit theaters in 2027. Original cast members like Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis, and the iconic Mel Brooks are all reprising roles for the sequel, joining newcomers like Josh Gad and Keke Palmer. Fans have been ecstatic about the return of the beloved Star Wars spoof, and there’s a good chance a lot of them have wanted to revisit the original in the wake of these exciting updates.
Fortunately, streaming Spaceballs got a whole lot easier this month, as the film just got an exclusive new streaming home. The original Spaceballs was added to the HBO Max lineup at the start of June, and that’s the only place you can currently watch the film online without paying to rent or purchase it on-demand.
Mel Brooks’ sci-fi parody, which directly riffs off Star Wars in the most hilarious ways, first hit theaters back in 1987. It was a decent hit then, grossing just over $40 million at the box office, but has seen its popularity rise dramatically in the decades since.
New Movies on HBO Max
Spaceballs might have been one of the most popular films to hit HBO Max this month, but it was far from the only one. The beginning of June saw the service add dozens of movies to its lineup, including Fight Club, Casino, Hellboy, and Parasite.
You can check out the full list of Max’s June 1st additions below!
