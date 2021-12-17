Spider-Man Fans and More Celebrate Kirsten Dunst's 40th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Kirsten Dunst! The Academy Award-nominated actor turned 40 on April 30th. Dunst is probably known best to our readers for playing Mary Jane Watson in the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man films, but she has over 85 acting credits to her name. Her early roles in Interview with the Vampire, Little Women, and Jumanji are iconic and her turn starring in various teen movies like Drop Dead Gorgeous, The Virgin Suicides, and Bring It On is unmatched. Not to mention beloved films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Marie Antoinette, Hidden Figures, and much more. This year, Dunst received her very first Oscar nomination for Power of the Dog, which took home the prize for Best Director. Since Dunst's Spider-Man co-star, Tobey Maguire, recently appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been wondering if Dunst will ever play MJ again. Before checking out some of the birthday posts in Dunst's honor, here's what the star recently said about a possible return in the future...

"There's still time. I mean, listen, no one's asked me about anything but I do think that...I mean, this multi-universe just keeps going on and on. I wouldn't...I feel like that could happen," Dunst told Deadline. In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dunst revealed she would be willing to return as an older version of her character. "I wish they'd put me in another one. Like, old-girl Mary Jane – why not?" Dunst explained. "I would do [another superhero movie]. Everybody else is!"

You can check out some of the Dunst birthday tweets below...