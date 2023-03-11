Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Reveals New Universes For Sequel

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse revealed a number of the other realities that Miles Morales and his friends will be traveling to in the sequel. Empire Magazine sat down with director Joaquim Dos Santos to preview all of these expansive worlds that fans will feast their eyes on. In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the characters will visit Gwen Stacy's Earth-65, Spider-Man India's Mumbattan, Spider-Man 2099's Nueva York, and Spider-Punk's New London. If that wasn't enough intrigue, Dos Santos also says there's a secretive fifth dimension that they're saving as a surprise. So, get ready for all of that this year.

"Each world is a robust place," Joaquim Dos Santos teased. "We've essentially made five films in one." But, last year, the team gave even more details about what Miles will be walking into. Starting with Mumbattan and working outward.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

"The two that you saw in the teaser trailer were what's called Earth-50101, which we're calling 'Mumbattan' – that's based on an Indian comic-book look – and Nueva York from Spider-Man 2099's world," producer Christopher Miller previously told the outlet. "That's based on Syd Mead-style illustrations of what the future might look like. There's also Gwen's world, which is Earth-65. And that was a watercolour-wash style that's reminiscent of the covers of her comic books."

"The first film had one animation style that dominates the movie. This movie has six," chuckled fellow producer Phil Lord. "So we're taking those tools, adding all the things we learned on The Mitchells Vs The Machines, and then growing them further to accommodate the ambition of this movie. Which is to wow you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the movie reflect the story, and that the images are driven by feelings, as opposed to some egg-headed art project. Which it also is, by the way!"

What Else Is Waiting In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."



