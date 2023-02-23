Spider-Man Noir Fan Art Shows How Hero Could Look In Amazon Series

Sony Pictures Television recently announced a major deal that would allow Amazon's Prime Video service to act as a home for their upcoming Spider-Man television Universe. Not much is known about the few projects they've announced but they won't tie into their film productions like Venom, Morbius, Kraven and Madame Web. One of the series that was recently announced was actually a live action adaptation of Spider-Man Noir. You might recognize the name of the character if you're a fan of multiversal comics or if you've seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. One fan seems really excited about the news and has even created a new design that shows how the character could look in live action. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a new design that brings Spider-Man Noir to life.

You can check out the fan art below.

Sony Pictures Television President Comments on Spider-Man Universe Shows

While speaking about her new role as President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, Katherine Pope was asked by Deadline where things stand with the Spider-Man Universe of shows.

"It's a huge focus certainly for all of us here, and for me in particular. I was already a fan of Angela Kang, so I'm really, really excited to be working with her on Silk. She's just brilliant and a total pro," Katherine Pope told Deadline about Sony's focus on the live-action Spider-Man shows for Prime Video and MGM+.

She added, "This is also an example of working really closely with Tom Rothman and Sanford Panitch, and the motion picture group, to make sure that we are in lockstep with them and also executing at the same level. They've done such an incredible job with that franchise, so we want to make sure we're executing at that level."

What Was the First Series Announced in the Spider-Man deal?

When the first series in the deal, Silk: Spider Society, was announced, Kang released a statement, which reads: "I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive into my first challenge-bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen, "

Silk is Cindy Moon, a character who debuted in Amazing Spider-Man comics in the mid 2010s, created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos.

In the retcon origin story, Cindy was a Korean-American girl who was present on the class trip where Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider; after Peter was bitten, Cindy was also bitten and gained her own version of spider-themed abilities. However, when Cindy was unable to control her powers she was taken away by a would-be mentor (Ezekiel)and spent years training, before being locked away in a facility with other Spider-powered warriors, in effort to hide form the Multiversal stalker of all Spider-warriors, Morlun. When Peter Parker/Spider-Man finally defeated Morlun, Cindy was freed back into the world and became the hero Silk.

Amazon Prime describes the series as follows: "Based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, Silk: Spider Society is inspired by the Marvel comics and follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk."

What do you think about the fan art? Are you excited for Sony's Spider-Man series? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!