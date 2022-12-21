Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse International Poster Adds Even More Spider Heroes

By Timothy Adams

Another poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features even more of the Spider heroes set to appear in the animated movie. Yesterday, Sony Pictures Animation debuted a poster for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel that gave fans an even closer look at heroes such as Scarlet Spider (Ben Reilly), a clone of Peter Parker, Issa Rae's Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew), and Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Oscar Isaac. Just as the Spider-Verse is massive in scope, an international poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse expands to highlight even more Spider-Men and Spider-Women.

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse international poster appears to be the same as the first poster Sony released, except instead of being portrait-length, it's in landscape mode. We can now see the PlayStation Spider-Man in his red, blue, and white costume, Spinneret (Mary Jane Watson of Earth-18119), and animated Spider-Men from Spider-Man Unlimited and Spectacular Spider-Man.

spider-man-across-the-spider-verse-international-poster.jpg
(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

Spectacular Spider-Man Showrunner Responds to Poster Inclusion

Fans of the short-lived animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man were excited to discover that the lead character will apparently be making an appearance in the forthcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The showrunner, though, is not quite sure it's really going to happen. In a social media post, executive producer Greg Weisman said that appearing in a massive crowd scene on a poster doesn't necessarily mean the character will actually appear in the movie. He said that no one had talked to him about a potential cameo, and he does not know whether anyone has approached actor Josh Keaton.

Weisman replied to follow-ups on Twitter, responding that he is not involved in the movie, and would not expect to be just because his version of the character scored a cameo. Responding to one concerned fan, he said, "I'm not owed royalties. Acknowledgment might be nice."

Miles Morales on the Run in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer

Fans were introduced to a host of Spider heroes in the newest trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The reason that Miles finds himself at odds with the likes of Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 and Issa Rae's Jessica Drew is currently unknown, but the synopsis for the movie teases that it could be a disagreement over how to deal with The Spot. "We are supposed to be the good guys," Gwen Stacy says near the end of the trailer.

The official synopsis for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reads, "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man [Morales] is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.

