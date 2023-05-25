Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Directors Excited to See Film's Influence on Cosplayers (Exclusive)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to arrive in just a matter of days, and the film is expected to strike the perfect chord between playing the hits of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and doing something new. Across the Spider-Verse is already confirmed to be adding a number of new webslingers to the big screen, and it sounds like the film's creative team is excited to see one part of that fan response. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine, Across the Spider-Verse directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson spoke about the prospect of fans cosplaying their film's version of the characters, including Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India.

"I'm gonna get emotional when I see it," Thompson shared in our interview, which you can check out above.

"He in the comics, but there was sort of a baton that like was handed to us a little bit," Dos Santos said of Spider-Man India. "Like, how do we take, how do we elevate that idea and really sort of see a 360 version of what that world looks like, what that culture is. So, the fact that somebody's gonna cosplay him and that it's meaningful to somebody. It's just like..."

"I'm waiting for someone, I want to see someone cosplay Peter B. with Mayday, with their kid, Mayday," Powers added.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Why is Spider-Verse 2 split into two movies?

As senior character animator Ere Santos teased in an interview last year, the ambition of the original condensed version of the two sequels is on par with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's culmination, Avengers: Endgame.

"[We were asking] 'Wait, so this is what a two-and-a-half-hour movie?'" Santos explained. "This is a really large story that they're telling. And with all the arcs that they wanted to put in, we were just thinking this was going to be an intense, quick, fast-paced, high-energy movie. But it would have been good. It would have been like, what they were planning was gonna be like Endgame-esque stuff. Like it was huge. And what they're planning is still huge. But then kind of spreading it out and into two gives it that breathing room we all felt that it really needed to kind of go, 'Okay, what do you what do we need to set up in the second movie? And how can we resolve it in the third movie? Or not?' I don't know. We'll have to see."

Are you excited for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2nd.