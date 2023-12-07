Andrew Garfield Shares How He Prepared for Amazing Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield shared how he prepared for his role in The Amazing Spider-Man this week. This week saw the Red Sea International Film Festival take place and Deadline reported on the actor's memories of the Sony franchise. Garfield still talks about his love for the character and how seriously he took training for the role. The entire ordeal sounds kind of intense as he had to follow-up Tobey Maguire's beloved take on the character. As the last few years have clearly shown, people did enjoy his version of Spider-Man. The actor's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home only fanned the flames of calls for him to return in some capacity. Check out how he described the experience down below!

"I loved it, but I was also so scared and felt so much pressure because it was my favourite character since I was three years old. I didn't sleep very much, I was in the gym a lot, I was eating soup and berries and I was training in parkour, gymnastics and yoga. So it was really an intense time. Because again, I was just imagining myself in the audience as a five-year-old or a 13-year-old – and that is the most pressure I could ever put on myself – imagining myself as a kid looking up at that screen. I knew I needed to feel it and nourish that child to give him joy and love."

Praise For Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man

(Photo: Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios)

With so many fans wanting to know if Garfield will return for Amazing Spider-Man 3, he's been asked about it numerous times. In the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Art Book, the actor talked about how his character was changed by the events of the MCU film. It seems like there would be a lot of new ground for his version of Peter Parker to cover after his adventures with Tom Holland's younger hero. Fans across the world now clearly want to see that as well. Hopefully, one day everyone gets their wish. But, for now it feels like a dream.

"The story never ends, whether we film it or not. There's a story happening in a universe somewhere," Garfield began. "There's endless potential with this character and all the different iterations. So, yeah, he's definitely out there doing something."

"It's changed his life," Garfield would add. "He's going back knowing that he has brothers. He's going back in re-inspired to follow his destiny, his calling – the purpose of his life. By catching MJ, he got to make up for a terrible tragedy that he tried to avoid in his world. If he hadn't been in Peter 1's world, then it's possible MJ may have met the same fate as Gwen. His presence was a purpose presence in that regard. And I think he's going back with a mind blown about the cosmos and the universe and string theory and multiple dimensionality. He's going back incredibly reinvigorated."

Tom Holland Talks About His Relationship With Garfield

(Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

Spider-Man: No Way Home brought the three live-action movie Spideys together for an amazing time at the movies. Tom Holland shared how his relationship with Andrew Garfield has improved since the movie in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Basically, the MCU's Spider-Man says that he learned a lot abut professionalism from how Garfield handled everything after Amazing Spider-Man 2. Holland says that he wishes he would have reached out to his now-friend sooner.

"That's because of my naivete as a kid. I was 19 when I got cast. I was so caught up in getting the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him," Holland said. "If I'd made my second movie and it didn't necessarily deliver in the way it should have done and they recast me, I would really struggle to bounce back. Andrew bounced back in the most unbelievable way. I just wish I'd called him and just said, 'You know I can't turn down this opportunity.'"

Do you think Garfield will put on the mask again? Let us know in the comments!