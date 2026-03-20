Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Officially Dethrones Former King of Views (But Is It Doomed to Lose the Crown?)

After what felt like an eternity, Marvel Studios and Sony finally released the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, and despite there being a host of small clips from it all over the internet, the full reveal still delivered massive views and got Marvel fans insanely hyped. In fact, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer dethroned the former king of trailer views, so now the question becomes, can it hold onto that crown once the next major challenger arrives?

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The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has delivered big numbers, as in just one day, it drew in more than 700 million views (via Analytics Insight). That’s incredible when you consider that the previous record holder was the GTA 6 trailer with 475 million views in one day. Now Brand New Day has soared right past that number, but there’s another major trailer looking in Avengers: Doomsday, and while Brand New Day could certainly keep the record, it does seem as if Doomsday is destined to steal the crown.

Avengers: Doomsday Seems Poised For The Number 1 Spot

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Outside of the fact that the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is excellent on its own, the massive numbers are made even more impressive when you consider that the trailer leaked previously, and then the studio ran a marketing campaign that had small clips from the trailer playing out across social media. Despite all of that, the full trailer still delivered 700 million views in a day, and when you consider all that, there’s another MCU film that seems poised to follow the same formula.

The Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios have already experimented with some new methods of marketing with Doomsday, including the now-infamous empty chairs live stream that announced the cast. Then the studio released four teaser trailers in theaters that spotlighted different characters and interactions from Doomsday, including the much-discussed return of Steve Rogers.

The chairs reveal did impressive numbers as well, and certainly got people talking. The teaser trailer rollout was a bit more divisive than expected, but still got people talking about the film, so mission accomplished there as well. Now it’s finally time for the full trailer to be released, and you can easily see Marvel doing a similar rollout for it on social media to get fans hyped for the release.

As it stands right now, I don’t even think it needs all that to cross the 700 million mark, but if Marvel Studios can get the hype train rolling the night before its big release, then 700 million should be no problem. It’s unclear where Doomsday will land, but one thing that feels inevitable is that it will take the number 1 spot in terms of views, even if it’s by the slightest of margins.

Avengers: Doomsday releases in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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