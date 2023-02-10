Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert Announced

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is headed to the live stage. That's right, Sony and Marvel just announced that the beloved animated feature would be getting a musical adaptation. Fans can go get tickets for the first show at Kings Theater in New York City on March 17. Seeing how well received the soundtrack to the film was received, turning it into a live concert seems like a no-brainer. This move also makes sense as people will be rewatching the first movie as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse gets ready to take Miles Morales into unknown territory with his friends Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker. But, before they get to gallivanting around the multiverse, check out where the young hero got his start. You can check out the announcement post for yourself down below.

On Twitter, the Spider-Verse account said, "Spider-Man: Into The #SpiderVerse Live in Concert swings into Kings Theatre in NYC on March 17. This World Premiere event pairs the Academy Award-winning film with an orchestra and turntables live on stage. Tickets are on sale now."

What's Different For The Spider-Verse Live Concert?

Here's the official synopsis ahead of the release:"Featuring a soundtrack that blends symphonic orchestral music with hip-hop, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert pairs a screening of the Academy Award® winning animated film with a full orchestra, band, and turntables live on stage.

"Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton created a sprawling score of original music that is complemented with song contributions by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, and Nicki Minaj. The hip-hop based score results in a sonic universe that is woven throughout the fabric of the film, supporting its themes of resilience and universal heroism. Broadway Sinfonietta, a NYC based all-female orchestra comprised of BIPOC women musicians will perform the music live with DJ Dwells on turntables."

"Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. A superhero classic for a new generation, Miles is an Afro-Latinx teen who is bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway and gains mysterious powers. Joined by spider-heroes from parallel universes, Miles must master his new powers to save his city from a villain who could destroy it all."

