Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1 Shoes New Images

Jordan Brand and Marvel have revealed some new images of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1. These sneakers are being released right around the Sony animated movie's release date. @xcmade dropped some new photos of this pair and they're an absolute knockout. A classic black and red color way of the first Michael Jordan signature shoe serves as the canvas. But, near the top of the upper, things get a little bit interesting. The Ben-Day dots that comprise the red are zoomed in on and the material is accentuated by the lighter colors. Down near the midsole, there's some different textures at play as well. (Makes a lot of sense for the dimension-hopping premise of the movie.) Check out the images for yourself from Nice Kicks.

Nike dropped an official description for Miles' first Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Origin Story" right before Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters. "Jordan Brand is celebrating the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with a special edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Origin Story'. Matching the pair seen in the film on Miles Morales, this AJ1 puts a twist on a classic colorway. Like Morales' character, the AJ1 is known for defying the norm. Like the mask, the AJ1 can be worn by anyone and empower those who wear it to be heroic."

Upcoming Spider Man x Air Jordan 1 Highs 🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/Nv8fXyE8Yj — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 26, 2023

What Will Miles Be Facing This Time on the Big Screen?

Sony Pictures Animation has everyone guessing when it comes to the next Spider-Man story featuring the young hero. The first film was an absolute breath of fresh air for everyone who took a trip to a theater to see it. Following up a movie like Into the Spider-Verse is a lot to ask. But, if any creative team can handle that, it's probably this one. Check out what Marvel and Sony are saying about Miles, Gwen, and all their friends' long-awaited trip Across the Spider-Verse.

"Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

