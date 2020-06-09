Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sequel Has Begun Production

✖

Marvel has a pretty stacked lineup coming in 2021 and 2022, but one of their most anticipated projects calls Sony home. That would be the sequel to the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, and thanks to Lead Animator Nick Kondo we know the project has started production. Kondo shared the teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 on Twitter, and the post included the caption "First day on the job!". There's plenty of work to be done before it's ready for a 2022 debut, but the fact that things are already gearing up is bound to get Marvel fans excited.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse had a budget of $90 million, but made that back with a domestic haul of $190 million. Overseas it added another $185 million for a worldwide total of $375 million, and the sequel is likely to bring in considerably more after the first film received such good word of mouth, both in theaters and after its home video and streaming release.

Granted, it's a far cry from the $1,131 billion that Spider-Man: Far From Home made, but since its theatrical release the film has converted a variety of fans, so the sequel should benefit greatly as a result.

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are returning for the sequel as well, and thanks to Sony's Amy Pascal, we know that the sequel will focus on something the original film didn't quite have time for. Pascal recently told Vanity Fair that Gwen Stacy will be a huge part of the sequel and that while a romance between her and Miles didn't fit into the first film, that will not be the case for the sequel.

The original script for Into The Spider-Verse had a romance playing out between Miles and Gwen, but Lord was advised by producer Christina Steinberg to shave that part down a bit and keep the focus on Miles and Gwen as individual characters for the first film. That worked out quite well in the end, as the chemistry is obvious between the two, and now you can build on that in a big way in the sequel.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 is slated to hit theaters in 2022, and let us know what you want to see in the sequel in the comments!

