‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel to Focus on Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy Romance

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now swinging into theaters, but it’s already been enough of a critical success (and a projected financial success) that Sony is already moving forward with an Into the Spider-Verse sequel and spinoff projects.

Thanks to a new interview with Sony’s Amy Pascal, we now know one of the first details about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2: it will involve some interdimensional romance!

Here’s what Vanity Fair reveals about the plans for the Into the Spider-Verse sequel storyline regarding Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy:

“…one of Pascal’s favorites, Gwen Stacy, will lead the way. The producer revealed that Sony’s upcoming Into the Spider-Verse sequel… will be focused on Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy—and will explore a romance between the two, a thread from Lord’s original script that ultimately didn’t fit in Into the Spider-Verse.”

As the article further reveals, Into the Spider-Verse writer Phil Lord (21 Jump Street, The LEGO Movie) originally had the romance between Miles and Gwen play a much bigger part in the film. Ultimately, Lord was advised by producer Christina Steinberg (Trollhunters) to shave that part down. What we ultimately get in this first film is a more focused Miles Morales origin story, while Spider-Gwen is established on her own as a breakout supporting character. When the best parts of Into the Spider-Verse is that the chemistry between Miles and Gwen is such a slow-burn affair. Without dropping spoilers, the film leaves things in a place where fans will definitely be game to see these two characters meet up again, and have their relationship grow.

In fact, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse leaves things in a perfect place for a movie adaptation of the “Sitting In a Tree” storyline from Marvel Comics. That arc sees Miles Morales’ father go missing during a mission for SHIELD, leading to Maria Hill having to send Miles to Spider-Gwen’s dimension in order to save him. After teaming up with Gwen Stacy, a relationship develops between her and Miles, as the try to battle a villain who is trying to wreak havoc on multiple dimensions.

That sounds like a perfect sequel that could make a focused character romance story its core, while still playing in the fantastical interdimensional playground of the Spider-Verse franchise. Sounds great to us.

…Finally, given what happens in that Into the Spider-Verse post-credits scene, there’s yet another Spider-Man character we can only hope shows up, as well.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.