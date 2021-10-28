Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man Movies Get New Box Sets

Sony’s Spider-Man sagas starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are swinging back onto 4K Ultra HD before Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17. The first five films of the live-action Spider-Man franchise will be re-released as part of two new box sets: the Spider-Man 3-Film Collection, the complete trilogy from director Sam Raimi, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2-Film Collection, the reboot duology from director Marc Webb. The new collections come ahead of the rumored returns of Maguire and Garfield opposite their Spidey successor, Tom Holland, in Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Spider-Man 3-Film Collection and The Amazing Spider-Man 2-Film Collection are now available for pre-order from retailers like Amazon UK and Zavvi. Both box sets release November 8.

Sony previously collected all five films in 4K for the first time in the Spider-Man Legacy Collection, now out of print, and the limited-edition Spider-Man 3-film and Amazing Spider-Man 2-film collections released in 2017. A Spider-Man 5-Movie Collection box set, collecting both the Maguire and Garfield sagas, released on Blu-ray as a UK exclusive in 2016.

This box set comes after all of Sony’s Spider-Man movies, including spin-offs Venom and the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, topped digital rental charts in the wake of the record-shattering No Way Home trailer in August. Maguire and Garfield did not appear in that trailer, but viewers got a glimpse of their sinister supervillains: the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

Holland has repeatedly denied the rumors his Spider-Men predecessors will return in No Way Home. In the sequel to Homecoming and Far From Home, an unmasked Peter Parker (Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget his secret identity exposed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). But when a dangerous spell goes awry, Peter will face his greatest challenge yet and discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

“It is what it is. And sometimes the fans figure out what’s going on, sometimes they don’t,” Holland previously told Uproxx about avoiding spoilers of Maguire and Garfield’s long-rumored returns. “Sometimes they figure out one thing, and it opens up a whole world of possibilities and they go off on a tangent, which could not be more different or more correct to what we’re making.”

Holland added: “It’s a shame, sometimes, that things get leaked, and things get ruined. But at the moment, with this film, I think we’re doing a very, very good job of keeping the things that need to be a secret, a secret.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home opens only in theaters on December 17.