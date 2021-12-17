Avengers: Endgame Directors React to Record-Breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

✖

Earlier this week, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer broke the record for the most views in its first 24 hours -- a record that it won away from its MCU sibling Avengers: Endgame. As you might expect, given their social media presence, Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo had a pitch-perfect response to the loss of their title, praising No Way Home (and Endgame) star Tom Holland for "kicking ass and taking names." The social media missive is the latest such comment from the Russos, who have had to navigate the process of first winning the title of highest-grossing film of all time from Avatar, and then surrendering it back when Avatar got a brief theatrical re-release.

The previous 24-hour all-time views record for a trailer was set by Avengers: Endgame more than two years ago, when the trailer saw 289 million views over the course of its first day online. No Way Home smashed that record, with 355.5 million trailer views in 24 hours. The second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the previous film in the Tom Holland-starring series, delivered less than half of those numbers in its first day.

You can see the Russos' post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers)

In addition to setting a new views record, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer also broke some records for social media engagement. There were 2.91 million mentions of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer in the first 24 hours of its release, with 1.96 million of those mentions coming in the first 12 hours. internationally, the trailer generated 1.56 million mentions. That means that, across the globe, the No Way Home trailer received 4.5 million social media mentions in just a day.

That was aided, of course, by the appearance of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), whose line at the end of the trailer capped off an already-exciting couple of minutes with a tantalizing promise that the three movies directed by Sam Raimi between 2002 and 2007 might actually "count" somehow in the context of the new film. There have been rumors for some time that No Way Home would play with the idea of a multiverse, and Spider-Man is the best MCU character to do it with, since he has a number of prior movie adaptations to fall back on.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17th.