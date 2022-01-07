Andrew Garfield Improvised Heartwarming Moment in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Andrew Garfield was speaking from the heart when meeting multiversal “brothers” Peter Parker #1 (Tom Holland) and Peter #2 (Tobey Maguire) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by a wayward spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Amazing Spider-Man (Garfield) and the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Maguire) form their plan of attack before swinging into action against the (almost) Sinister Six. “I love you guys,” Garfield’s Spidey says, the payoff coming later when Peter #1 embraces the Spider-Men in a hug before they’re magically returned to their respective home worlds.

According to Garfield, the two-time Amazing Spider-Man star improvised Peter #3’s “I love you guys” just before the Spider-Men’s three-way web-swinging sequence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them,” Garfield revealed to Variety. “That was just me loving them.”

RELATED STORY: Andrew Garfield Reveals If He Would Return for More Spider-Man Movies

For the Tick, Tick… Boom! star, who last played the character in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, there was also an off-screen chemistry and brotherhood between three actors coming together for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man.

“I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!’” Garfield said. “There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package. We talked about what worked for each of us. Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn’t access his hands. We would have deeper conversations, too, and talk about our experiences with the character.”

Garfield “really leaned into the lonely, middle brother” part of the trio, co-writer Chris McKenna previously told The Hollywood Reporter of the Spider-Man who stopped pulling his punches after the death of his love Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone). “That’s one of the things we started saying. ‘He is the middle brother!’ You have the elder brother, Tobey, who is the wise one. The middle sibling thing, he feels like he’s not getting the attention of the other two. It works so great for that character. Andrew leaned into middle brother syndrome.”

Starring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in theaters.