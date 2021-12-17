Spider-Man: No Way Home Figure Could Hint at Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Movies

✖

There have been a bevy of rumors and reports regarding the third Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, and we might've just received another hint about what's in store thanks to the newest Hot Toys figures based on the movie. Now, take this with a grain of salt, as it could just be Hot Toys playing on similar themes in regards to Spider-Man, but as noted by The Direct, there are some similarities between the backgrounds used for the figure photography and past Spider-Man films that were set before and outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so maybe there is something to it after all.

Hot Toys revealed their new Spider-Man: No Way Home Black and Gold Suit figure, and a few of the backgrounds used are quite similar to The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and the original Spider-Man film. Let's take the Amazing Spider-Man 2 comparison first, as the background is of New York's Time Square, though that on its own is not that surprising.

Spidey is in New York after all, and Times Square is one of the city's most defining factors. That said, the blue palette and overall look of the scene do seem quite similar to Spidey's fight with Electro in that film, which is the big fight sequence in the movie.

The second photo is once again set in New York, with a bunch of tall buildings in the background as Spidey swings through the city. Again, this is pretty normal, but if you look at the tint and overall aesthetic of the city behind the figure and compare it to images from the first Spider-Mank you can definitely see a resemblance.

Now, as for the castings, while rumors have said Maguire is in, the status of Garfield remains a mystery, though Garfield has stated clearly that he isn't a part of the film. When asked by Josh Horowitz about being involved on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield looked to clear it all up.

When Horowitz brought up the Spider-Man movie and said "I almost don't want to touch the Spider-Mna stuff because I don't want to ruin anything if there is something to ruin, Garfield said "There isn't anything to ruin bro! I have to just quickly cut you off. There's nothing to ruin. Like it's so crazy too. Dude, it's f****** hilarious to me because it's like...I do have this Twitter account and I see like how often Spider-Man is trending and it's people freaking out about a thing and I'm just like...guys, guys guys guys like...I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say like, I recommend that you chill. Like listen, I can't speak for anything else but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain't got a call."

