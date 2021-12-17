Spider-Man: Why Andrew Garfield Is Totally, Probably in No Way Home

✖

Andrew Garfield promises he isn't in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He swears not a single soul has called him to reprise his Peter Parker role from Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. It's that very reason why you shouldn't believe a single word he's saying — Andrew Garfield is totally, probably in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While we don't condone baseless conspiracy theories, Marvel Studios goes to great lengths to protect the plot of its movies. By now, we all know the saying: "The only things guaranteed in life are death, taxes, and the Marvel snipers," right? That's why it's possible Garfield's going to be a part of a live-action Spider-Verse adaptation this December.

Luckily for fans still hoping to still Garfield's superhero return, he isn't the only actor to deny involvement in a Marvel project before appearing some time after the fact. It was only a few months ago Tatiana Maslany denied she had any involvement in Disney+'s She-Hulk series. She was confirmed as Jennifer Walters — you know, the She-Hulk — weeks later by Kevin Feige himself.

“That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not — I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately,” the actor explained in October. “Yeah, I don’t know how these things get—I don’t know, I don’t know. You know better; I have no idea.”

Maslany's not the only one, either. Other Marvel mainstays like Paul Rudd and Brie Larson also denied involvement with the billion-dollar studio shortly before being confirmed as their rumored roles.

This isn't an exclusive scoop, nor are we spilling some major tea or anything of the like. We're just saying there's more than enough evidence already out there to suggest that yes, Garfield will likely return as a multiversal Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It's almost certain this is just a ruse to make the theatrical experience one packed to the brim with surprises.

Sit back, take a deep breath, and relax — it's all going to pan out someday.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters on December 17th.

