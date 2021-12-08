Spider-Man: No Way Home Stars Speculate On Who Timothee Chalamet Could Play In The Franchise

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon were thrown a curveball of a question while out doing the press tour for No Way Home. The trio of young actors were asked about Zenedaya’s recent co-star in Dune, Timothée Chalamet, and where he might fit into their new Spider-Man movie universe. It’s a timely question, as Sony has indicated that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has more movies to come after No Way Home ends the current arc – and for their part, the franchise stars all come to a quick consensus about where Chalamet would fit in!

“I don’t know, people want him to be Harry Osborn, Zendaya states to AP Entertainment. “…I think he would be a good friend of Spider-Man – or foe of Spider-Man, who knows?”

“I think it would be good to bring him in as a FOS (“Friend of Spider-Man), and then he kind of becomes bad,” Tom Holland continues. He could be a villain. He would be a good villain.”

Both Holland and Zendaya praise Chalamet for being “such a nice bloke,” that it would be surprising for fans to see him as a villain. The specific idea of Timothée Chalamet playing Harry Osborn would be thrilling since the actor would get to depict the turn of Harry being Peter Parker and MJ’s best friend and ally to being one of their worst nemeses. They also joke that Chalamet’s Harry hitting on MJ would be the downward turn that got him kicked out of the

Harry Osborn was famously portrayed by James Franco in the original Spider-Man franchise by Same Raimi. Thanks to Franco’s portrayal, Harry became a big mainstream character in the Marvel franchise, to the point that Sony tried to reboot the character and his arc for The Amazing Spider-Man franchise of the 2010s, with actor Dane DeHaan in the role.

The saga of Harry Osborn is one of the most famous stories in Spider-Man lore – and is still ongoing. After the long-running mystery of The Green Goblin was first solved (and Norman Osborn revealed as the archvillain), Silver Age Spider-Man comics made a second mystery out of the Goblin’s return. Harry’s story was much more of a tragic villain turn, as his heart was torn between loyalty to his loving best friend (Peter) and loyalty to the father he could never please, and the legacy of the Osborn name.

It’s the sort of iconic Spider-Man lore that’s hard to ignore in the franchise for long – and this MCU Spider-Man franchise has side-stepped it longer than any other. However, with Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin making his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Harry’s introduction seems inevitable, now.