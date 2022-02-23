Spider-Man: No Way Home Special Features Trailer Reveals 80 Minutes Of New Content

Spider-Man: No Way Home has released a special features trailer for its home video release – and it reveals that fans will be getting 80 minutes of new content to watch! As you can see in the video below, No Way Home‘s home release will be packed with looks behind-the-scenes of the film, showing off fun moments like Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire on set together goofing off. In addition to that, we can expect feaurettes, interviews, and technical looks at all the movie magic it took to pulls off the biggest Spider-Man movie of all time.

Get more Spidey, more villains, and more fun with over 80 minutes of new and behind the scenes content! #SpiderManNoWayHome is on Digital March 22 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12!



It’s easy to take a look at this small preview of the Spider-Man: No Way Home Special Features and know, fundamentally – that we will be watching every minute of this. No Way Home’s production crossed through the dark shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic – and yet, this footage makes it look like there was truly some unbridled joy in making the movie. Holland, Zendaya, Garfield, Maguire – even our ‘Sinister Six’ squad (Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Hayden Church) looked like they had a blast together. That’s not to say that there won’t be heavier moments of personal and production challenges that got documented, but that drama will only add to the viewing experience.

The more the cast and crew of Spider-Man: No Way Home have been able to open up and speak about the inner workings of making the film – the more fun it has become. We’ve heard all kinds of fun anecdotes all over media – with the most recent “cheeky” story being from Tom Holland, who claims one of the Spider-Man actors pads his suit with a fake butt!

“I’ll give you a spoiler, and I won’t tell you who. But, one of us has a fake ass in their suit,” Holland joked to Seth Myers. “You can figure out that for yourselves. I remember being on-set and being like, ‘Wow! Oh, hang on a minute. Nah, that’s not real.”

Is that some friendly ribbing between Marvel actors or some actual truth? This Spider-Man: No Way Home Special Features video might be the way fans can find out!

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit digital sales and rental platforms like Vudu and iTunes on March 22nd. Sony Pictures also announced that the film is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on April 11th.