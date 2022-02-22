Tom Holland Felt Guilty for Lying to Press About Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man star Tom Holland was wracked with guilt over lying to the press about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor stopped by Late Night with Seth Myers to talk about the massive Marvel movie. Everyone wants to know how hard it was to keep that secret. Well, when it comes to playing the “werewolf” like the Amazing Spider-Man star, the MCU’s young hero had a bit of a fight on his hands. Holland told Myers that it weighed on him to continuously lie to reporters and interviewers. However, as these projects demand secrecy, he has to keep up the dance. Luckily for Maguire, the oldest Spider-Man got to sit back and let his younger variants deal with all that media attention. But, it’s clear that Garfield and Holland felt a bit of pressure to keep up the facade. Check out what Holland said about the experience down below.

“I am a very honest person, by nature,” Holland began. “Which has gotten me into trouble in the past… Every time I say like, ‘So, Tobey…’ I’m like ‘Shhhh. Shut up! Don’t say that!’ So, yeah, I’m just very honest. So, on the press tour, journalists are like, ‘So, were Tobey and Andrew in this movie?’ I’m like, ‘No, they’re not. Stop asking me that.’ And I go home and almost can’t sleep. I’m calling up my mom. ‘I just feel so guilty for all the lies.’”

Now, he’s pulling for Garfield to get another crack at the Amazing universe in a third movie. The actor explained his support during a media event for Uncharted.

“I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3,” Holland said at a press event for the Sony film. “I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back.”

Here’s a synopsis for the massive Marvel movie:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

