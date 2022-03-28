Zendaya Reunites With the Spider-Man That Saved Her on the Oscars Red Carpet

Andrew Garfield’s got Zendaya’s back: the Spider-Man stars reunited for photos on the Oscars red carpet. Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man saves Zendaya’s MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the Oscar-nominated actor swings into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Garfield, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role as Jonathan Larson in tick, tick…BOOM!, posed for photos alongside Zendaya, who plays Chani in director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which won gold in six categories during Sunday’s broadcast. See the Oscars 2022 reunion photo below.

“I will say the image of my catching MJ — that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing,” Garfield previously told Variety of his return to Spider-Man after seven years. In 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Garfield’s Peter Parker fails to catch Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) from a fall that results in her death.

“My Spider-Man got to save his younger brother’s romantic relationship, potentially. And to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life through doing it for his younger brother,” Garfield said. “Making sure that he didn’t have the same fate, there’s something cosmically beautiful about that. It meant getting a second chance at saving Gwen.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home received a single Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects (losing to Dune), but appeared during the broadcast during segments recognizing the fan-voted Oscars Cheer moment and Fan-Favorite movies.

“I really love that movie and I really love [producer] Amy [Pascal] and [director] Jon Watts and Kevin [Feige] and, obviously Tom [Holland], and Zendaya and Jacob [Batalon] and Tobey [Maguire] and all the cast,” Garfield told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about Spider-Man‘s Best Picture Oscars snub. “That movie has been a kind of juggernaut of proportions that I don’t think any of us really expected. I can only speak for myself and I just feel grateful to be a part of something that is keeping cinemas alive right now, keeping cinemas full, and helping in that regard and making sure that the live experience or the communal experience of going to the movies remains intact.”

“It’s very, very cool to see audiences still deeply longing for the thing that I know that we’re all deeply longing for,” Garfield added. “I think Spider-Man is obviously one of those movies right now and that’s so cool, and I’m so, so grateful to be a part of that.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to own on digital and swings onto 4K UHD on April 12.