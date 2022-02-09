Andrew Garfield Reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home Oscar Snub for Best Picture

The nominees for the 2022 Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, honoring some of the best cinematic achievements of the past year. The nominations were filled with a number of surprises, especially considering the ever-evolving year that movies have had both theatrically and on streaming. In the lead-up to the Oscars, some had wondered if Spider-Man: No Way Home could end up being nominated in any of the major categories, given the film’s positive critical reception and its record-breaking box office. While No Way Home ended up scoring a nomination for Best Visual Effects, it was not part of the conversation surrounding Best Picture, to the surprise of some fans. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, No Way Home star Andrew Garfield — who scored a Best Actor nomination for his work in tick, tick… Boom!, addressed the Marvel blockbuster not getting a Best Picture nom.

“I’m not able to comment on that, particularly,” Garfield explained. “I really love that movie and I really love Amy [Pascal] and Jon Watts and Kevin [Feige] and, obviously Tom [Holland], and Zendaya and Jacob [Batalon] and Tobey [Maguire] and all the cast. That movie has been a kind of juggernaut of proportions that I don’t think any of us really expected. I can only speak for myself and I just feel grateful to be a part of something that is keeping cinemas alive right now, keeping cinemas full, and helping in that regard and making sure that the live experience or the communal experience of going to the movies remains intact. It’s very, very cool to see audiences still deeply longing for the thing that I know that we’re all deeply longing for. I think Spider-Man is obviously one of those movies right now and that’s so cool, and I’m so, so grateful to be a part of that.”

Those tied to No Way Home had previously indicated that they would aim to push it for an Oscar nomination campaign, if only to help increase awareness for the film.

“I’m so proud of what everyone’s achieved,” franchise star Tom Holland explained in an interview late last year. “Jon Watts especially, and even the likes of Amy Pascal. We had a wonderful day the other day. I went over to her house and we watched a couple of movies together, and she really opened up about her career and the changes in her career and a lot of the controversy that she went through [related to the Sony hack]. So to see her where she is now, a different Amy to the Amy I’m sure she was years ago? These people deserve the recognition.”