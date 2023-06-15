Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals New Air Jordan 1 Based on SPOILER

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse brought out some new Air Jordans inspired by one of the film's big surprises. In the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, Miles Morales comes face to face with a version of himself from Universe 42, the place where the spider that bit him came from. In that world, he didn't grow up to be Spider-Man, he grows up to be The Prowler. SoleSavvy reports that another popular Air Jordan collaborations are coming, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fans will be able to get their hands on shoes inspired by Earth-42's Miles. However, there's a big catch, they're only making 100 pairs.

The Air Jordan 1 (Stash Utility) features The Prowler's signature purple and black motif. In a fun nod to the alternate Miles Morales, there are pouches on the back and side of the Jordan upper. (This is not the first time Jordan Brand has included these kinds of pouches as they're a hold-over from Travis Scott collaborations and others.) With the rush of interest around the existing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Jordans, expect there to be an absolute rush to secure one of the 100 pairs of the "Prowler" variant before they're sold out.

The Impact of The First Spider-Verse Jordans

The 'Origin Story' Air Jordan 1 made some serious waves among sneaker collectors. Seeing Miles Morales on-screen in the shoes had kids everywhere trying to get the same pairs. As an enduring fashion staple, it's not like the Jordan Brand really needed a boost. But, when a beloved animated film about one of the most popular comic book characters on earth appears in a film with the product the entire time, that's going to turn some heads.

"Jordan Brand is celebrating the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with a special edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Origin Story'. Matching the pair seen in the film on Miles Morales, this AJ1 puts a twist on a classic colorway. Like Morales' character, the AJ1 is known for defying the norm. Like the mask, the AJ1 can be worn by anyone and empower those who wear it to be heroic."

Pushing Style Forward With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is such an expansive project that it's hard to believe it all came together successfully. Comicbook.com spoke to producer Christopher Miller about achieving the signature look that so many fans have gravitated towards.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller previously told us. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Will you be trying to get these shoes? Let us know down in the comments!