Elemental Director Peter Sohn Talks Being in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Exclusive)

Elemental director Peter Sohn was in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and was giving some insight into that film. While the Pixar project is primed to hit theaters, the filmmaker plays Ganke Lee over in Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse. Comicbook.com's Jamie Jirak spoke to Sohn about being Miles Morales's roommate at Visions. Of course, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse centers around the Web-Slinger's story. Characters like Ganke were assumed to have a bigger role this time around. While that may have been the expectation, things quickly spiral on our young hero when The Spot emerges and he has to go galloping around the Multiverse to fix it.

"It was done a while ago, and I didn't even think it would be even in there, but it just feels like an honor that they included it," Sohn revealed. "I heard that Jorge Gutierrez is also... Did you know this? Anyways, it's really are. I love those guys. They're amazing. They're really brilliant. Kemp, who also co-directed, worked on Soul. He was the co-director on Soul as well. And so it's just cool to see just the Pixar family over there for sure."

What's Next For Miles Morales After Across the Spider-Verse

(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

Our young Spider-Man has been left in quite the bind by the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, the creators have teased that there are big things they've been saving for the third entry. That's hard to believe considering the scale and size of the second film. But, the sky is truly the limit for Beyond the Spider-Verse.

"I mean, you saw it in the film, there was cool stuff to be seen. I think everything's on the table," co-director Joaquim Dos Santos explained to Collider. "I can't give you an answer. I wouldn't dare give you an answer for fear of being, like, sniped right here on the spot, but yeah, I mean, that's the exciting thing of these films.

He added, "Look, I'm a man of a certain age, and in my mid-forties, the idea that I would be seeing a film like this, so beyond what I could imagine, even when I was a kid, it's the stuff that I would draw in school on my notebook paper, and now it's happening. So I think everything's up."

The Core Aim of The Spider-Verse Trilogy

(Photo: Sony Animation)

While all of these multiverse shenanigans are a hoot, the core of the Spider-Verse trilogy really rests with the Morales family. Without the effective links between Miles and his parents, none of this works. The love between these people was shown in great detail during Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and you should expect even more in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

"I think all these trailers do," Dos Santos explained when asked about Beyond the Spider-Verse's upcoming trailer. "I mean, look, I don't think we'd be doing our job if we didn't try to wow at every turn. I think one thing that we are incredibly cognizant of is, as big and as crazy as the film got, what we're really locked in on is the journey of Miles and his family and his relation to his friends. So absolutely all the visuals are gonna be there, but I think continuing that journey and that sort of love affair that we have with Miles, with his journey, I think that's gonna be the thing that really sort of grabs people."

Are You Excited For Miles Morales' Next Adventure?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

