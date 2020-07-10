Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Jokingly Tries to Give Away a Weekend With Jake Gyllenhaal

Is there a better duo to come out of Marvel than Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal? That actors first worked together on last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home, and their flirtatious friendship has provided fans a whole of joy ever since. Holland had taken to Instagram many times to post photos in Gyllenhaal's honor with captions like, "Missing my husband." Holland's latest post is a throwback to ACE Comic-Con. The actor asked followers to caption the photo for the chance to win a prize that's definitely too good to be true.

“Caption this. The winner gets a weekend away with @jakegyllenhaal,” Holland wrote. “My face when you say I can’t be in all of your movies…,” Gyllenhaal replied. You can check out the image below:

View this post on Instagram Caption this. The winner gets a weekend away with @jakegyllenhaal A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Jul 9, 2020 at 4:36am PDT

Here are some of our favorite captions from fans: “How Marvel be looking like when Tom spoils something new,” @spider_meme_745 wrote. “‘Oh was I not supposed to tell everyone we’re married?,’” @ab.thomas_ added. “Me and 2020 face to face,” @wacko.banana joked. “When you were both expecting @vancityreynolds,” @m_a_palmer replied.

Though Gyllenhaal's Mysterio was shown dying on-screen during the events of Far From Home, Marvel producer Eric Carroll previously teased otherwise, suggesting the character will end up with a story arc similar to that of an iconic Doctor Strange villain. “We wanted to find our ‘in’ and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange,” Carroll said last summer.

“We wanted to give them time to have relationships so when and if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal... and we’re hopefully setting the stage for something really spectacular and that feels really Spider-Man, which is, again, if we get to do something else with this character, then they’ve already got this really personal relationship.”

Though virtually nothing is known about the movie, many were hoping Holland's Peter Parker would call up the services of one Matt Murdock/Daredevil as he's sure to need some legal help after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home unfolded. If Murdock does appear, Charlie Cox himself previously told us it wouldn't be with his version of the character.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told us earlier this year. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on November 5th, 2021.