Across The Spider-Verse Trailer: Every Spider-Man We Spotted

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has arrived and with it, hundreds if not thousands of Spider-Men were featured in an adventure that apparently sees Miles Morales attempting to navigate his way in a world chock full of variations of Marvel's beloved arachnid. While there are perhaps too many Spider-Folks to contain in one article, we've tried our best to capture some of the biggest and brightest that we saw here and explain just who they are and where they hailed from. If you haven't had the chance to check out this new trailer, you can watch it from Sony Pictures Entertainment's Official Youtube Channel: Too Many Spider-Men The official description for this highly anticipated sequel that will arrive in June of next year reads as such: "Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Woman: Jessica Drew (Photo: Sony Animation) Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, has had a long history in Marvel Comics, becoming an Avenger during Brian Michael Bendis' run on the team book, though having an origin story that isn't related to that of Peter Parker's. Voiced by Issa Rae, the character in the comics was almost a mix between a superhero and a spy, working for S.H.I.E.L.D. and having a backstory that tied in with the villainous organization known as Hydra. While we aren't sure how this version of the character will differ from her comic origins, it definitely seems as though her super powers are well in line with her previous appearances as she is seen in the trailer taking down a variation of the Vulture.

Lady Spider - Aka "Steampunk Spider" (Photo: Sony Animation) Maybelle Reilly, aka Lady Spider, first appeared in 2014's Spider-Verse #1, hailing from an "old-timey" universe wherein she didn't gain her powers from a radioactive arachnid, but rather, built herself four mechanical arms along with web-shooters to help in fighting crime. Eventually, like so many other spider-folks, she was dragged into a giant war that saw various Spider-Men fighting against Morlun and his family and has continued making appearances sparsely since hitting the scene.

Spider-Cop (Photo: Sony Animation) "Spider-Cop" didn't first arrive as his own fully-fledged character, but rather, was a joke that was made during the Playstation classic, Marvel's Spider-Man, in which that version of the web-crawler made some hilarious gags about how he was on the beat, taking up this mantle. In the comics, we would eventually get a Spider-Cop of our own, appearing in 2018's Spider-Geddon and assisting in the fight against "The Inheritors" as he wore a police uniform with a mustache for good measure.

Spinneret & Spiderling (Photo: Sony Animation) On Earth-18119, Peter Parker and Mary Jane were able to remain a married couple, seemingly dodging the machinations of the devilish Mephisto, having a daughter as well in Annie Parker. However, not only did the couple start a family, they all joined in on Peter's crime-fighting activities with both Mary Jane and Annie gaining spider-powers of their own and taking on the names of Spinneret and Spiderling. First hitting the scene in 2015's Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows, the family has continued to be a part of all the Spider-Verse gatherings to take place in the comics.

The Bombastic Bag-Man (Photo: Sony Animation) Not actually an alternate version of Peter Parker, the "Bombastic Bag-Man" was costume that Peter Parker was forced to wear as a result of the events of Amazing Spider-Man #258 in which our resident Web-Head found himself ditching the alien suit he gained during Secret Wars. Of course, said alien suit would eventually go on to become Venom by merging with Eddie Brock, but this left Peter with no costume to swing home in. Asking for a favor from the Fantastic Four, Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, gave him an old team costume with a bag to wear as a mask to conceal his identity. While this iteration obviously isn't an FF costume, it captures the hilarity of the original suit.

Spider-Man: Mangaverse (Photo: Sony Animation) First appearing in 2002's Marvel Magaverse: Spider-Man, this iteration of the wall-crawler was a part of a group of ninjas known as the "Spider-Clan", wherein his Uncle Ben was his sensei who taught him how to become a crime fighter. With his uncle being killed by this universe's Venom rather than a random criminal, this "manga-fied" Spider-Man has a design and an origin story that certainly makes it seem as though he originally spawned from Japan rather than North America.

Spider-Man Unlimited (Photo: Sony Animation) We didn't see this one coming. Spider-Man Unlimited first appeared in the 1999 Fox Kids animated series that only ran for one season but gave us a wild iteration of Peter Parker. Journeying off-world with a suit created by Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, this version of Spider-Man fought the soldiers of the High Evolutionary on an alternate Earth, while also clashing with Venom and Carnage who hopped aboard a space shuttle. Unlimited never returned for any additional episodes following the first season's conclusion so fans might definitely do a double-take seeing him swinging after Miles Morales.

Superior Spider-Man (Photo: Sony Animation) The Superior Spider-Man was a radical time in the web-slinger's career, wherein Peter Parker's body was commandeered by one of his biggest foes, Dr. Octopus. Rather than immediately jumping back to his villainous ways, Otto Octavius decided to actually try his hand at crime fighting, though with a much more brutal approach. Eventually becoming a superhero that still relied on villainous techniques such as creating his own Spider-Army and nefarious devices, Otto was eventually exercised from Peter's body by his own hand but has made a return here.

Playstation's Spider-Man (Photo: Sony Animation) When Marve's Spider-Man landed on the Playstation 4, it would be touted as one of the greatest video game experiences involving the web-slinger to date. With a sequel in the works, this version of Spider-Man is still Peter Parker though he has a slightly different set of adventures that he slung his way through. One of the biggest differences aside from the giant white spider on his chest is that this Peter originally had Otto Octavius as his mentor, eventually fighting against him when he becomes Dr. Octopus. With the upcoming sequel, it would appear that you'll be able to play as both Peter and Miles, as the upcoming game entry is also hinting at Kraven the Hunter and Venom playing a role.

Spider-Monkey (Photo: Sony Animation) Spider-Monkey first appeared in 2008's Amazing Spider-Man Family, having an origin story that is quite similar to Peter Parker of Earth 616, of course with the major caveat that he happens to be a primate. Having the strength, speed, and skills of a spider, this monkey hails from a universe where all the Marvel heroes are monkeys themselves. Despite his abilities, Spider-Monkey did die in the comics during the original Spider-Verse events, though it's good to see that he's still swinging here.