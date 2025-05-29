Star Wars Fans Forget That Anakin Wasn’t the Only Jedi to Face This Shameful Moment

There’s an argument to be made that Anakin Skywalker is the greatest Jedi in Star Wars history. Sure, Obi-Wan Kenobi wins more duels and Luke Skywalker plays an instrumental part in bringing down the Empire and bringing balance to the Force, but they don’t achieve as much as Anakin, and the Chosen One pulls off all his amazing feats in just a few years. He wins countless battles in the Clone Wars, takes down Count Dooku, and successfully trains his apprentice, Ahsoka Tano, before she leaves the Jedi Order due to circumstances outside of his control. Despite all the notches in his belt, however, the Jedi Council never trusts Anakin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The problems start all the way back in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, when Qui-Gon Jinn brings Anakin to the Jedi on Coruscant and asks to train the young boy. The Council thinks he’s too old, and they only agree to let him start training because Qui-Gon believes he’s the Chosen One. Most of the Jedi aren’t convinced, though, so they act as roadblocks in Anakin’s journey, even embarrassing him by putting him on the Council without making him a master, which only happens one other time in a galaxy far, far away.

Anakin Skywalker Isn’t the Only Jedi Knight to Sit on the Jedi Council

Anakin has little left to prove in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. He proves himself a capable warrior during the Clone Wars, so when the opportunity arises to face off against his nemesis, Count Dooku, he’s ready for it. Anakin easily defeats the Sith Lord and kills him at the request of Chancellor Palpatine, who is the Jedi’s mentor. The leader of the Republic is so impressed by Anakin’s growth that he asks the Jedi to put him on the Council. Anakin is over the moon because he believes he’s ready to take that next step, but Mace Windu and Co. don’t trust Palpatine and believe he has ulterior motives. They’re right, of course, but they take their frustration out on Anakin, putting him on the Council but not promoting him.

Without knowing any better, Anakin sees the move as an insult, believing that the Jedi don’t appreciate his accomplishments and dedication to the cause. However, there’s another Jedi in the room who went through the same thing: Ki-Adi Mundi. Supplementary Star Wars material, including visual guides and merchandise, has confirmed that Mundi was put on the Jedi Council while he was still a Knight. While his reaction to the decision wasn’t documented, it’s unlikely he was all that happy at the time. Mundi still had it better than Anakin, though, because the Jedi eventually made him a Master.

The Jedi Never Embracing Anakin Leads to Their Downfall

The Jedi spurning Anakin and asking him to spy on Palpatine is the beginning of the end for the Order. Windu makes Anakin feel unwelcome at his first meeting, and Obi-Wan doesn’t help matters by talking about how great an honor it is to sit on the Council. With nowhere else to turn, Anakin seeks out Palpatine’s advice, and the politician has all the answers. Palpatine even provides the young Jedi with a solution to his Padmé Amidala problem. Of course, Anakin is eating out of the palm of the Dark Lord of the Sith’s hand, being a pawn in the scheme to destroy the Republic and build the Empire.

Despite it being clear that Palpatine is a bad guy, it’s hard to blame Anakin when he doesn’t take Windu’s side during the fight in the chancellor’s office. Anakin really tries to do the right thing, but the moment in the Council Chamber is likely in the back of his mind while Windu and Palpatine argue about the right course of action. Maybe things would’ve turned out differently if Mundi had been the one to talk to Anakin, explaining that things can still end up just fine after getting passed over for a promotion.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is streaming on Disney+.

Did you know that Ki-Adi Mundi was put on the Jedi Council while he was still a Knight? Do you think knowing that would’ve helped Anakin in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith?