Star Wars: Fanboys Star Teases What the Sequel Could Have Explored

The loving tribute to the Star Wars series Fanboys landed in theaters back in 2009 and, despite facing some production setbacks, was a hit among fans of the franchise, with star Jay Baruchel revealing that while shooting the film, the cast and crew couldn't help but conjure how a sequel would honor the tone of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and descend the friends of the film into darkness. The actor did make sure to note, however, that interest in a sequel largely comes from his on-screen collaborators and excitement to work with them again, even if there are no actual updates on such an endeavor.

"Oh definitely. And especially when we were shooting Fanboys," Baruchel shared with ComicBook.com of whether there have been talks of a sequel. "We had basically all but come up with an entire sequel while we were shooting it. I remember that one of the big reveals, if we did a part two, it was gonna be our dark one, it was gonna be our Empire. It would have started with a big snowball fight with us as kids and then the big reveal was gonna be that Windows was actually a Star Trek fan and that he liked Star Wars as a function of being friends with these guys, but, in fact, it's about the fanboys losing Windows to Trekkie culture. And that comes mostly from me being a Star Trek guy more than a Star Wars person."

The original film focused on a group of friends in the months leading up to the premiere of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace when one reveals they had a terminal illness and likely won't be around for the movie, with the friends hatching a scheme to break into Skywalker Ranch to view the first prequel film. The film saw a number of delays during production, which included an alternate cut in which the cancer plot had been removed, only for those scenes to be placed back into the movie for its theatrical release. The film even impressed George Lucas enough for him to allow authentic sound effects from the franchise to be used. Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, William Shatner, and Kevin Smith all have cameos in the film.

"I think people don't necessarily realize how thin a line there is between a riff and a thing that becomes a movie sometimes," the actor said of the joking about a sequel. "So I can't say that there's a script or anything, but I also don't know, if you got all of us, I think every single one of us would answer the same thing and that we'd do it again if there was such a thing. Our tongues are always in our cheek but I think we also enjoy each others' company and would do it in a heartbeat."

Baruchel's latest project sees him serving as director, co-writer, and star of horror film Random Acts of Violence, which hits streaming service Shudder on August 20th. Stay tuned for details on a possible future for Fanboys.

