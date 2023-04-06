Star Wars Celebration 2023 Trends As Fans Share Travel Journeys

Star Wars Celebration 2023 is almost here and fans are sharing their travel journeys on social media. Now, famously this year's event is rolling in London. However, that might present a problem for fans without the money to pick up and leave their respective countries. However, the people who are making the journey have been quick to document for the fans who have to experience everything through a screen. So far, there have been tales of flight delays and wild layovers. But, these Star Wars fans would go through absolutely anything to be in the crowd for all those new announcements from Lucasfilm. Check out some of the excitement here.

Here are the livestreams that StarWars.com has confirmed so far:

Tune into Star Wars Celebration LIVE! on the StarWars.com homepage or YouTube.com/StarWars at 12:30 p.m. GMT / 5:30 a.m. PT on Friday, April 7th; 12 p.m. GMT / 5 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 8th; and 10:45 a.m. GMT / 3:45 a.m. PT on subsequent days.

Lucasfilm's official live stream, Star Wars Celebration LIVE! will feature select panels, along with celebrity guests on the LIVE! stage, and much more.

StarWars.com will publish breaking news and features throughout Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023. You can find these on the StarWars.com homepage and in the News + Features section.

Want to see more from Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023? You'll find continually updated photo galleries of panels, cosplayers, and more on the StarWars.com homepage.

Had a full row to myself on a red eye and slept like a baby spread across all the seats. That’s my kind of start to #StarWarsCelebration2023! pic.twitter.com/plNVMWA1xr — Kristin Baver (@KristinBaver) April 4, 2023

