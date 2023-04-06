Star Wars Celebration 2023 Trends As Fans Share Travel Journeys
Star Wars Celebration 2023 is almost here and fans are sharing their travel journeys on social media. Now, famously this year's event is rolling in London. However, that might present a problem for fans without the money to pick up and leave their respective countries. However, the people who are making the journey have been quick to document for the fans who have to experience everything through a screen. So far, there have been tales of flight delays and wild layovers. But, these Star Wars fans would go through absolutely anything to be in the crowd for all those new announcements from Lucasfilm. Check out some of the excitement here.
Here are the livestreams that StarWars.com has confirmed so far:
- Tune into Star Wars Celebration LIVE! on the StarWars.com homepage or YouTube.com/StarWars at 12:30 p.m. GMT / 5:30 a.m. PT on Friday, April 7th; 12 p.m. GMT / 5 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 8th; and 10:45 a.m. GMT / 3:45 a.m. PT on subsequent days.
- Lucasfilm's official live stream, Star Wars Celebration LIVE! will feature select panels, along with celebrity guests on the LIVE! stage, and much more.
- StarWars.com will publish breaking news and features throughout Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023. You can find these on the StarWars.com homepage and in the News + Features section.
- Want to see more from Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023? You'll find continually updated photo galleries of panels, cosplayers, and more on the StarWars.com homepage.
Had a full row to myself on a red eye and slept like a baby spread across all the seats. That’s my kind of start to #StarWarsCelebration2023! pic.twitter.com/plNVMWA1xr— Kristin Baver (@KristinBaver) April 4, 2023
What do you think is getting announced at Star Wars Celebration? Let us know in the comments down below!
Hype is real
Hype levels up #StarWarsCelebration2023 pic.twitter.com/0Qo7UzbalE— Tony (@TonyVnrs) April 6, 2023
Kenobi fans repping
Greetings from 39,000 feet! On our way to #StarWarsCelebration2023 👋😎 #StarWarsCelebration #SWCE #SWCL pic.twitter.com/i9UkAFwV1p— MostThingsKenobi➡️Panelist at SWCelebration2023 (@MTK_Podcast) April 6, 2023
All smiles here
Off to London! 😄 #StarWarsCelebration2023 pic.twitter.com/wHG83BPyNV— Aviriia | Rosalie 🔜 SWCE (@Aviriia) April 6, 2023
Some real hype
We’re on our way to London! Excited and nervous but ready for #StarWarsCelebration2023
And here are the base details we have for our meetup thus far. Keep an eye on here for more specific details as we get closer to the 10th! pic.twitter.com/7bNKgCVGTj— Blind Wave (@BlindWaveCrew) April 5, 2023
Take in some nature before the chaos
Journey begins!
On my way to London! I'll be saying this a lot buuuuuut as Anakin would say
This is where the fun begins! #StarWarsCelebration2023 pic.twitter.com/z7aXxguKMo— Katieee120 🔜 SWC23 (@katieee120) April 6, 2023
2016 throwback
I hope there’s more fun like this to do at the event! Was so much fun at Celebration 2016 😂#StarWarsCelebration2023 pic.twitter.com/C1ahcSh6wh— James Washington 🔜 SWCL (@Freshjim) April 6, 2023
Lol Dark
When one travels to London for #StarWarsCelebration there is only one speed you can order the car to travel #SWCE #StarWarsCelebration2023 pic.twitter.com/lvXTx5FzQO— Situation Normal 🔜 SWCE (@situationitis) April 6, 2023
Finally on the way!
On my way to #StarWarsCelebration2023 !!
London, baby!! pic.twitter.com/kTKFqIxcHX— Swati Shah 🤓 (@SwatiShahKicker) April 4, 2023